Prep Wrestling: Cadott stays unbeaten in Cloverbelt duals by besting Bloomer/Colfax

CADOTT — Last year the Cadott wrestling team got a taste for the first time in a long time.

This year the Hornets are aiming for a bigger bite.

Cadott scored a 66-9 Cloverbelt Conference dual victory over Bloomer/Colfax on Thursday evening to cap an unbeaten walk through West Division competition.

Logan Harel (120 pounds), Brayden Sonnentag (126), Tristan Drier (152) and Caden Kingston (195) earned pinfall wins for the Hornets as Cadott won the first 10 matches of the dual and 12 of the 14 matchups overall. Kaleb Lodahl picked up a 7-4 decision over Aiden Anderson at 106 and Dawson Webster scored a 7-1 decision win over Ethan Rubenzer at 170 for the Hornets, who were ranked sixth in the state as a team in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 3 state rankings.

Cadott has seven wrestlers in the latest Division 3 rankings and two defending state championships in the lineup, but goals for the Hornets start as a team — winning a regional championship to earn the opportunity to possibly advance to the team state tournament. Last year the Hornets advanced to team state for the first time since 2007, falling in the semifinals to Coleman 46-18.

“Like our t-shirts say, it’s a tradition at this point," the senior Harel said of the program's goals and expectations. "We expect us to go out there and try our best and do our best job out there no matter what.”

The Hornets certainly have the talent to achieve those lofty goals. Sonnentag is a two-time state champion and Gavin Tegels is the defending state champion at 220 pounds with both ranked number one in their respective classes in the latest rankings. Kaleb Sonnentag was ranked fourth in the latest 138 rankings and he along with Tegels (220), Kane Mengel (285), Brock Nesvacil (113), Nick Fasbender (132) and Ethan Duck (145) earned forfeit wins. The Hornets have shined in dual competition this season, winning the Tomahawk Duals and more recently going 3-0 at the Wittenberg-Birnamwood multi-dual.

Cadott has the depth and talent to battle with anyone it faces, but it takes more than that to thrive.

“I think the big thing like we seen tonight the guys no matter whether they’re winning or losing is to fight through the match," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said.

The Hornets won 13 straight regional championships in the 2000s into the 2010s but prior to last year's regional title Cadott had not won a regional crown since 2013.

Harel made his return to the lineup for the first time since December in a winning effort Spaeth called 'gritty' as the senior pinned Brison Tuschl in 4:58. Both teams were without some of their wrestlers due to injury and as the postseason nears, both the Hornets and Raptors are aiming to be back to full strength when it matters most.

“Each and every week we want to get better," Spaeth said.

Bowen Rothbauer picked up the first win of the night for Bloomer/Colfax at 160 with an 8-7 decision win over Cole Pfeiffer in a battle of state-ranked competitors. Rothbauer (ranked second in Division 2) led throughout his matchup against Pfeiffer (ranked 10th in Division 3) but had to hold off a late rally by the Cadott junior to score the win. Rothbauer finished fourth at 152 in last year's Division 2 state individual championships and both he and his coach were happy to get a competitive matchup with the postseason on the horizon.

“We’re not always guaranteed it in duals," Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson said of the competitive matchup for Rothbauer. "Sometimes people bounce away or they don’t have guys at the weight classes. We matched up once earlier this year with him (Pfeiffer) and both times (they were) good matches.”

Brady Schindler earned a pinfall victory in 1:12 over Levi Lindsay at 182 for the other Bloomer/Colfax victory. Bloomer/Colfax senior Luke Blanchard was ranked ninth at 145 in the latest statewide poll, but fell by pinfall to Drier as he moved up to 152 in another competitive outing for the Raptors.

“That’s a tough team," Philson said of facing Cadott. "We’re just happy we got some good matches for some of our kids and we had some good matchups out there."

Thursday was youth night for the Hornets program as Spaeth said around 80 youngsters were on hand to cheer on the Hornets. Spaeth said a big part of the high school team's continued success over the years has been a result of the work done at the youth levels, helping set so many athletes up for success.

“To these (young) guys, all these guys are heroes," Spaeth said. "At one point five years ago they were watching Brady Spaeth out there and it’s just that tradition and there’s a lot of people and coaches that make it happen and a lot of alumni.”

Harel was one of those youngsters at one time and recalls cheering on the likes of Tyler Gillett, Andrew Gunderson, Austin Najbrt and James Pfeiffer in his younger days. Now with the homestretch of his senior season approaching, he and his teammates want to do all they can to make another successful run.

“We’re grinders," Harel said. "We’re going to grind all year.”

Cadott, Bloomer/Colfax and the rest of the conference will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Cloverbelt dual crossover in Abbotsford before Cadott hosts the Cloverbelt Conference individual championships on Feb. 5.

Bloomer/Colfax opens the Division 2 postseason with regional competition at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal on Feb. 5. The Hornets have the chance to host several key events in the coming week when Boyceville, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Glenwood City, Spring Valley/Elmwood, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp/Owen-Withee come to town on Feb. 12 for Division 3 regional action. The highest finishing team at regionals advances to team sectionals on Feb. 15 — also hosted in Cadott — where the area's four Division 3 regional champs would match up in a single elimination dual tournament with the winner advancing to team state on March 5 in Madison.

“If we can win the regional, that’s going to be a very tough dual," Spaeth said.

