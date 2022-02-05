Prep Wrestling: Cadott wins Cloverbelt Conference championship led by four individual champions

CADOTT — The Cadott wrestling team secured a Cloverbelt Conference championship on Saturday afternoon with four individual champions leading the way.

Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels were each first in their respective weight classes as the Hornets finished with 232 team points in front of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (198) and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (176) for the top team spot.

“I think the guys they wrestled really good," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "We’ve been talking about just fighting and getting the next best thing and even when we’re down fighting through it. A lot of our guys didn’t get pinned today and scored the max amount of team points. I’m very happy with how the guys performed.”

Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino also won championships for their respective teams.

The two-time state champion Sonnentag (34-1) used two strong performances to take the title at 126 pounds. Sonnentag started with a pin in one minute and four seconds over Regis/Altoona's Dayton Kunze in the semifinals before scoring an 8-0 major decision over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Derek Zschernitz in the championship. Drier (36-2) earned a second-period pinfall over Regis/Altoona's Liam O'Connell before an 8-3 decision win against Bloomer/Colfax's Luke Blanchard for the 152 crown. Webster (33-7) picked up the title at 170 with a semifinal pinfall over Abbotsford/Colby's Talon Severson and a 3-1 decision win against Regis/Altoona's Brayden Albee in the championship match. Tegels (37-1) needed less than two minutes of mat time to secure the championship at 220 with first-minute pinfalls over Thorp/Owen-Withee's Wyatt Wulff and Regis/Altoona's Noah Knobloch.

“They’re just very consistent," Spaeth said of the quartet. "They work consistent all year long with their training and it shows as the season progresses. I can’t predict what’s going to happen but I think we’ve got a lot of kids with the capability of wrestling through that sectional and getting to the state tournament.”

Rothbauer (36-2) finished first for the Raptors at 160 with his pinfall win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Garrett Learman moving him into the finals where he nipped Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer in a 6-4 sudden victory, the second time in recent weeks Rothbauer earned an overtime win over Pfeiffer in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers.

“It’s been good. It’s been some good matchups and it seems like each one’s been getting closer and he’s been working hard putting a lot of time into the conditioning and it was another good match," Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson said of Rothbauer's championship win.

Trevino (23-9) used a pair of come-from-behind wins for the championship at 132. He started his day by rallying to a 9-8 decision win over Cadott's Nick Fasbender

“(He) really worked hard and wrestled a smart match to come back and get that one-point victory," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of Trevino.

Trevino trailed in the third period of his championship mach with Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt before scoring a takedown and securing a pinfall.

Ethan Duck, Cole Pfeiffer and Levi Lindsay earned runner-up finishes for the Hornets. Duck (14-10) edged Stanley-Boyd's Landen Hoel by a 4-2 sudden victory in the 138 semifinals before falling by a 14-3 major decision to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Jarick Young. Pfeiffer (33-5) used a 17-3 major decision in his 160 semifinals over Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Hunter Break to advance to the finals where he fell to Rothbauer. Lindsay (16-16) pinned Spencer's Carson Kilty in the 182 semifinals, but was pinned by Regis/Altoona's Caden Weber in the championship match.

Kaleb Lodahl (24-11), Logan Harel (16-6) and Fasbender (25-13) were each third in their weight classes, overtime semifinal defeats to ultimately finish third. Caden Kingston (9-8) and Kane Mengel (7-13) were fourth for the Hornets, who now turn their attention to hosting a Division 3 regional next Saturday. Cadott is hoping to get a few starters back from injury for the regional.

“There’s a lot of guys that might not have won, but had a lot of success today," Spaeth said of his team.

Bloomer/Colfax was fourth as a team with 102 points, one point ahead of Abbotsford/Colby in fifth. Alex Poirier (13-6) and Luke Blanchard (22-5) were each runner-up for the Raptors. Poirier's 7-3 decision win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Keeghan Anding in the 145 semifinals moved him into the championship match where he fell by a late pinfall to Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka. Blanchard earned a 13-0 major decision against Abbotsford/Colby's Brayden Meyer before falling to Drier.

“We’ve got a really strong senior class and they’re just wonderful to have around. It’s good to get these good matchups," Philson said of Poirier and Blanchard. "Both Alex and Luke both their final matches were tough kids, unfortunately those two didn’t go our way today but good competition and that’s what we need before the regional tournament.”

Brok Mccann (8-9) was third for the Raptors at 195 pounds and Ayden Anderson (13-14) took fourth at 106. Bloomer/Colfax opens Division 2 regionals at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal next Saturday.

“It’s good to see someone that’s going to be on the team next year step up and place here at the conference tournament," Philson said of Mccann. "He’s got a nice shot, he’s just has some things to work on to make sure he’s getting it every time. It’s good to see him step up today.”

Breckin Burzynski and Landen Hoel were each third for the Orioles, falling in semifinal matches but bouncing back to take third. Burzynski (23-4) lost a 7-4 decision against Zschernitz before earning a pin win in the third-place match. Hoel (14-13) overcame his loss to Duck with a quick pin in final match of the day.

Dale Sayles (12-16) and Sasha Nitz (14-6) each took fourth as the Orioles were sixth as a team with 97 points. Stanley-Boyd returns to Cadott next Saturday for Division 3 regionals.

“I’m excited to see what these young kids can do," coach Burzynski said of his team.

Thorp/Owen-Withee finished ninth as a team with 35 points. Nathan Zarins (17-6) took second at 285 to lead the team, winning his semifinal matchup over Regis/Altoona's Craig Ervin by an 8-1 decision before being pinned in the championship match by Neillville/Greenwood/Loyal's Guner Hoffmann. Thorp/Owen-Withee joins Boyceville, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Glenwood City, Spring Valley/Elmwood, the Hornets and Orioles at next Saturday's regional in Cadott.

