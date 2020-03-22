Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi's Kaz earns first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Kaz finished the season with a 29-14 record, advancing to the Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament at 160 pounds before finishing sixth place. Kaz was one of 14 wrestlers from across the conference to earn first team accolades.

Chi-Hi senior Austin Smith and sophomore David Hughes each earned second team all-conference accolades. Smith had a 31-11 record and advanced to sectionals at 182 while Hughes posted a 29-12 mark and was a sectional qualifier at 113.

Seniors Taylor Pahl (19-8) and Daniel Moucha (25-16) were each named to the all-conference third team. Pahl finished in third place at sectionals at 285 while Moucha was a sectional qualifier at 145.

All-Big Rivers ConferenceFirst Team—Ross Kaz (31-11), Chi-Hi; Ethan Schermiztler (30-9), Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Johnson (30-10), Eau Claire North; Leo Draveling (39-10), Hudson); Peter Hansen (40-9), Hudson; Jacob Hansen (33-12), Hudson; Hank Gierke (36-13), Hudson; Andrew Fenton (17-5), Menomonie; Sam Skillings (30-3), Menomonie; Girard Jones (20-6), Menomonie; Carter Paulson (38-5), Rice Lake; Vitto Massa (39-7), River Falls; Miles Longsdorf (36-11), River Falls; Tyler Haydon (36-11), River Falls.