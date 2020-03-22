Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi's Kaz earns first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.
Kaz finished the season with a 29-14 record, advancing to the Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament at 160 pounds before finishing sixth place. Kaz was one of 14 wrestlers from across the conference to earn first team accolades.
Chi-Hi senior Austin Smith and sophomore David Hughes each earned second team all-conference accolades. Smith had a 31-11 record and advanced to sectionals at 182 while Hughes posted a 29-12 mark and was a sectional qualifier at 113.
Seniors Taylor Pahl (19-8) and Daniel Moucha (25-16) were each named to the all-conference third team. Pahl finished in third place at sectionals at 285 while Moucha was a sectional qualifier at 145.
All-Big Rivers ConferenceFirst Team—Ross Kaz (31-11), Chi-Hi; Ethan Schermiztler (30-9), Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Johnson (30-10), Eau Claire North; Leo Draveling (39-10), Hudson); Peter Hansen (40-9), Hudson; Jacob Hansen (33-12), Hudson; Hank Gierke (36-13), Hudson; Andrew Fenton (17-5), Menomonie; Sam Skillings (30-3), Menomonie; Girard Jones (20-6), Menomonie; Carter Paulson (38-5), Rice Lake; Vitto Massa (39-7), River Falls; Miles Longsdorf (36-11), River Falls; Tyler Haydon (36-11), River Falls.
Second Team—Austin Smith (31-11), Chi-Hi; David Hughes (29-12), Chi-Hi; Henk Boese (18-15), Eau Claire Memorial; AJ Henn (28-16), Hudson; Jacob Fanning (23-16), Hudson; Ben Steltzner (26-16), Hudson; Ryan Rambo (29-15), Hudson; Kellan Aure (32-11), Menomonie; Jaylen Wright (28-6), Menomonie; Carter Schulz (35-12), Rice Lake; James Hampton (30-11), River Falls; Owen Larson (24-11), River Falls; Cooper Andrea (28-12), River Falls; Garett Borth (30-12), River Falls.
Third Team—Taylor Pahl (19-8), Chi-Hi; Daniel Moucha (25-16), Chi-Hi; Christian Franchuk (21-15), Eau Claire Memorial; Ian Johnson (17-18), Eau Claire Memorial; Carson Duerkop (15-21), Eau Claire North; Dean Nash (21-15), Eau Claire North; Riley Steltzner (18-19), Hudson; Bryce Hunsberger (19-20); Matthew Feia (26-18), Hudson; Joey Sullivan (15-22), Hudson; Evan Harper (15-11), Menomonie; Josh Boyette (21-16), Menomonie; Jacob Sirek (23-13), Rice Lake; Marcus Cudd (20-9), River Falls; Aidan Peterson (19-20), River Falls; Gabe Glaubitz (29-16), Gavin Kohel (29-18), River Falls; Travis Moelter (23-20), River Falls.