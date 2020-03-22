Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi's Kaz earns first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors
Prep Wrestling | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Ross Kaz

Chippewa Falls senior Ross Kaz tries to break free from Muskego's Evan Hickstorf during a 160-pound wrestleback on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Tournament on Feb. 28 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Kaz finished the season with a 29-14 record, advancing to the Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament at 160 pounds before finishing sixth place. Kaz was one of 14 wrestlers from across the conference to earn first team accolades.

Austin Smith

Smith
David Hughes

Hughes

Chi-Hi senior Austin Smith and sophomore David Hughes each earned second team all-conference accolades. Smith had a 31-11 record and advanced to sectionals at 182 while Hughes posted a 29-12 mark and was a sectional qualifier at 113.

Taylor Pahl

Pahl
Daniel Moucha

Moucha

Seniors Taylor Pahl (19-8) and Daniel Moucha (25-16) were each named to the all-conference third team. Pahl finished in third place at sectionals at 285 while Moucha was a sectional qualifier at 145.

All-Big Rivers ConferenceFirst Team—Ross Kaz (31-11), Chi-Hi; Ethan Schermiztler (30-9), Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Johnson (30-10), Eau Claire North; Leo Draveling (39-10), Hudson); Peter Hansen (40-9), Hudson; Jacob Hansen (33-12), Hudson; Hank Gierke (36-13), Hudson; Andrew Fenton (17-5), Menomonie; Sam Skillings (30-3), Menomonie; Girard Jones (20-6), Menomonie; Carter Paulson (38-5), Rice Lake; Vitto Massa (39-7), River Falls; Miles Longsdorf (36-11), River Falls; Tyler Haydon (36-11), River Falls.

Second Team—Austin Smith (31-11), Chi-Hi; David Hughes (29-12), Chi-Hi; Henk Boese (18-15), Eau Claire Memorial; AJ Henn (28-16), Hudson; Jacob Fanning (23-16), Hudson; Ben Steltzner (26-16), Hudson; Ryan Rambo (29-15), Hudson; Kellan Aure (32-11), Menomonie; Jaylen Wright (28-6), Menomonie; Carter Schulz (35-12), Rice Lake; James Hampton (30-11), River Falls; Owen Larson (24-11), River Falls; Cooper Andrea (28-12), River Falls; Garett Borth (30-12), River Falls.

Third Team—Taylor Pahl (19-8), Chi-Hi; Daniel Moucha (25-16), Chi-Hi; Christian Franchuk (21-15), Eau Claire Memorial; Ian Johnson (17-18), Eau Claire Memorial; Carson Duerkop (15-21), Eau Claire North; Dean Nash (21-15), Eau Claire North; Riley Steltzner (18-19), Hudson; Bryce Hunsberger (19-20); Matthew Feia (26-18), Hudson; Joey Sullivan (15-22), Hudson; Evan Harper (15-11), Menomonie; Josh Boyette (21-16), Menomonie; Jacob Sirek (23-13), Rice Lake; Marcus Cudd (20-9), River Falls; Aidan Peterson (19-20), River Falls; Gabe Glaubitz (29-16), Gavin Kohel (29-18), River Falls; Travis Moelter (23-20), River Falls.

