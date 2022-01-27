Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi tops Eau Claire Memorial in Big Rivers dual finale

The Chi-Hi wrestling team wrapped up Big Rivers Conference dual competition Thursday with a 41-36 victory over Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi.

Dalton McGraw, Nolan Pesola and Caiden O'Kelley earned pinfall wins for the Cardinals while a pair of important performances late by freshmen helped Chi-Hi thwart a late Old Abe rally.

Chi-Hi led 41-24 late in the matchup after a 16-1 technical fall victory by David Hughes over Luke Beeksma at 132 pounds. But Eau Claire Memorial's Christian Franchuck won the next match by pinfall at 138 in two minutes and 34 seconds to close the gap to 41-30 and keep the door open for an Old Abe rally.

Brandon Peterson controlled much of the 145 matchup versus Jonathan Krager but was unable to pin the freshman and instead earned a 9-2 decision win to clinch the match for the Cardinals. Fellow freshman Austin McGraw followed by hanging tough in his 152 battle with Connor Anderson in a 6-1 decision defeat to end the match.

“They’ve come a long way this year," Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said of the team's freshmen. "It’s fun to see them just improve and improve and I try to keep things more simple. We’re not swinging for the fences so to speak right away, we’re just doing what we call wrestling moves and keeping it simple and working their game and working to improve position.”

A senior set the tone early for the Cardinals as Dalton McGraw started the night with a pinfall win over Eli Kotz at 160. McGraw took a 4-0 lead into the third period before securing the pin to give the Cardinals the early lead. Ian Johnson and Jacob Cooper followed with quick pinfall wins for the Old Abes at 170 and 182, respectively, followed by two forfeit wins at 195 and 220 to stake Eau Claire Memorial to a 24-6 lead.

But the Cardinals would start the comeback at the heavyweight position when Nolan Pesola scored the pinfall win over Noah Bee at 1:43 before a pair of forfeits at the lightweight classes evened the score at 24. Caiden O'Kelley gave the Cards the lead back with a pinfall at 2:46 over Adric Dix before another forfeit win prior to Hughes' technical fall.

“We wrestled well. We say it every single dual we go into if we can stay off our backs and not get pinned then we will win duals," said Eau Claire Memorial coach Sam Burzynski, a Stanley-Boyd graduate. "That’s what it comes down to. I think we got pinned three matches today and that was the difference. Credit to them, they wrestled well a full six minutes each match unless they ended it early. We also had guys wrestle well. But this is what wrestling is all about, getting them off the bench and getting them excited. Both teams were up cheering for their teammates and cheering for the guys that they’re working with every day. So that was fun to see.”

Henry Brunner (106), Iverson Beckwith (113) and Gabe Mattison (126) won matches by forfeit as the senior class of Beckwith, Hughes, Mattison, Ayden Johnson, Dalton McGraw and Gabe Murry celebrated their final contest in their home gym with a win.

“It’s a great group of seniors we got this year," Anderson said. "They did a great job of keeping everyone together and they’re getting these freshmen better too.”

Chi-Hi concludes Big Rivers dual competition with a 4-3 team record overall with wins over Rice Lake, Eau Claire North, Menomonie and the Old Abes throughout the winter. Thursday's victory was just one part of a frantic stretch of competition for the Cards to close the regular season. Chi-Hi faced New Richmond in a dual on Jan. 20 before traveling to a tournament in Sparta last Saturday. Following Thursday's home finale, the Cardinals wrestle in a tourney at Menomonie on Friday before a quick turnaround to travel to Wisconsin Dells for a tournament on Saturday.

Following Saturday's finale, the Cardinals have a two-week break before Division 1 regionals in New Richmond begin the postseason.

“I don’t even know what to think about the schedule we’ve got coming up but I’m excited to see how we respond to this and I’m really excited to see after we make this how much closer we become as a team after we got through these tough couple meets," Anderson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.