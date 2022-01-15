Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi's Hughes pins way 126-pound title at home invitational

David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational.

Hughes worked quickly with three pins, all in one minute and 18 seconds or fewer to lead the way as the Cardinals were fifth as a team.

The senior Hughes (19-3) pinned Spring Valley/Elmwood's Avery Huebel in 26 seconds in the quarterfinals before earning a pin on Regis/Altoona's Mark Mauer in 1:05 to advance to the championship match to face Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski. Hughes trailed early, but caught Burzynski and secured the pin at the 1:18 mark.

“He was sick a lot of the week and he missed a couple practices but he makes up that stuff on his own and figures it out," Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said of Hughes. "He’s just super fun to watch.”

Freshman Connor Bruhn (11-10) finished second at 120 after a 2-1 effort. Bruhn made his way to the finals after a pinfall win against Verona's Makaylle More and a 3-2 decision victory over New Richmond's Carter Sterba. The freshman fell in the championship match to Tomah's Landen Bloom by pinfall in the third period for a tough finish to a successful day. Jonathan Krager (9-7) won three of his four matches on the day to take third at 138. Krager opened his day with a major decision win over Regis/Altoona's Liam O'Connell before a pinfall defeat to Tomah's Bennie Bemis. Krager received a forfeit win in the consolation semis to advance to the third-place match where he defeated Verona's Bryson Kundinger by a 6-2 decision and Anderson lauded Bruhn's toughness and fearlessness on the mat.

Xander Neal (8-4) finished fourth at 132 with a 1-2 effort as a major decision win over Mondovi's Coby Vollmer in the consolation semis was sandwiched between two losses including a tight 6-5 defeat to Regis/Altoona's Brandon Myher in the third place match. Dalton McGraw (10-9) was also fourth as he went 2-2 with a pinfall and decision win at 152 after starting the day with a pin and ending with a major decision defeat to Prescott's Nolan Thomley.

Iverson Beckwith, Caiden O'Kelley and Austin McGraw each earned fifth-place finishes as the Cardinals were also fifth as a team with 94 points as Tomah (223) bested Verona (152.5) for the team championship.

Chi-Hi closes the regular season with a flurry in the coming weeks. Starting with a home dual with New Richmond on Thursday, the Cardinals go to Sparta next Saturday before a busy week after that includes a home dual with Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 27) before wrestling at Menomonie (Jan. 28) and Wisconsin Dells (Jan. 29).

“The rest of this month it’s going to be a grind for them," Anderson said of the team. “We wrestle New Richmond on Thursday at home and we go to Sparta on Saturday and there’s some top-notch teams there and there’s going to be some unbelievable competition there and we turn around the next week and go Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

"These guys have got their work cut out for them and I think they’ll be looking forward to a break when we get to that but I think if they’re still standing when the smoke all clears we’re going to be going in the right direction and they’re going to be a lot closer as a group and as a unit.”

Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second to lead Stanley-Boyd as the Orioles were seventh in team scoring with 79.5 points.

Burzynski (16-3) made his way to the 126 finals with a pinfall win over Chi-Hi's Bryce Johnson and a 16-2 major decision of New Lisbon's Marcus Forsythe. Trevino (16-8) qualified for the finals at 132 with a technical fall win against Chi-Hi's Gabe Mattson and a 6-0 win over Neal in the semifinals before falling by a 16-4 major decision against Tomah's Gavin Finch.

“He’s looking great on his feet,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of Trevino. “Brecken and Troy, we’re expecting a lot from them and they’re young too. (We’re) expecting a lot out of the sophomores. We’re going to make mistakes but we just have to learn from them and get better off of them.”

Landen Hoel (8-11) was fourth at 145 as was Caden Koepel (11-14) at 195 with Hoel winning two of his four matches on the day. Dylan Seichter (5-16), Jared Ramero-Garcia (8-12) and Damian Seichter (2-6) were each sixth in their respective weight classes.

The Orioles have a young roster this year after the graduation of several key grapplers including three-time state champion Blaine Brenner, who is now wrestling at the University of Minnesota. Stanley-Boyd is back in action at Wausau East next Saturday before closing the regular season at the Cloverbelt Conference Crossover on Jan. 28 in Abbotsford and at the Cloverbelt Conference Championships on Feb. 5 in Cadott.

Stanley-Boyd has started as many as five freshmen at times this year and while the team will experience growing pains along the way, coach Burzynski has credited the group for their positive attitude and willingness to work hard to get better.

“They come back ready to learn and ready to go the next day," coach Burzynski said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.