Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi's Hughes selected All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior David Hughes has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021-22 season.

Hughes was one of 14 wrestlers to be chosen to the first team.

Chi-Hi sophomore Xander Neal and freshman John Krager were picked for the third team.

River Falls senior Vito Massa was chosen as Big Rivers Conference Wrestler of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—David Hughes, Chi-Hi; Liam Neitzel, Hudson; Ryan Rambo, Hudson; Brayten Casey, Menomonie; Kellan Aure, Menomonie; Cody Kwak, Menomonie; Chase Feiner, New Richmond; Luke Kamish, New Richmond; Carter Schulz, Rice Lake; Travis Moelter, River Falls; Miles Longsdorf, River Falls; Tyler Haydon, River Falls; Gavin Kohel, River Falls; Vito Massa, River Falls.

Second Team—Christian Franchuk, Eau Claire Memorial; Ian Johnson, Eau Claire Memorial; Austin Krenz, Hudson; Joey Sullivan, Hudson; Dawson Clymer, Hudson; Ethan Wineklman, Hudson; Ben Draveling, Hudson; Kolyn Wolf, Menomonie; Nick Haviland, Menomonie; Josh Boyette, Menomonie; Bode Gabriel, New Richmond, Noah Henning, New Richmond; Parker Stephens, New Richmond; Owen Larson, River Falls.

Third Team—John Krager, Chi-Hi; Xander Neal, Chi-Hi; Carson Duerkop, Eau Claire North; Riley Mercer, Eau Claire North; Mekhi Thomas, Eau Claire North; Elijah Vlcek, Eau Claire North; Jin Yang, Eau Claire North; Graeme Anderson, Hudson; Natalie Klavetter, Hudson; Noah Moltzan, Hudson; Riley Steltzner, Hudson; Blane Keyes, Menomonie; Brady Thompson, Menomonie; Eden Henning, New Richmond; Carter Sterba, New Richmond; Aidan Drost, Rice Lake; Brody Lammers, Rice Lake; Ricardo Ceja, River Falls; James Hampton, River Falls; Jonas Longsdorf, River Falls; Aidan Peterson, River Falls; Jacob Range, River Falls.

Girls Team—Shelly Bulman, Eau Claire North; Tatum Carey, Eau Claire North; Katlyn Grant, Eau Claire North; Cabree Lokken, Eau Claire North; Sydni Schindler, Eau Claire North; Natalie Klavetter, Hudson; Karsyn Michaelson, Hudson; Taylor Schulz, Rice Lake; Jenna Lawrence, River Falls.

Wrestler of the Year—Vito Massa, River Falls.

