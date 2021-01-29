Prep Wrestling: Chippewa County teams navigate unique, changing circumstances en route to postseason

With limits on how often teams could compete, schedule building became a challenge. In a normal year, teams can compete in a dual during the week with many Saturdays set aside for multi-team tournaments, competitions where wrestlers would see the majority of their action.

“One of the bigger challenges for me was building the schedule,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said in an email. “The WIAA put many stipulations on wrestling with the biggest being competing one time per week. We went from our kids getting 40-50 matches in a season to 10. I reconfigured our schedule several times this season. Nothing was ever for sure as far as the schedule went. We even lined up our (Dec. 29) dual with Phillips on Christmas day.”

For teams with larger rosters like Cadott, that meant no guarantee that everyone would get mat time during those fewer competitions.

“The biggest challenge for us has been getting all wrestlers (JV and varsity) matches,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said in an email. “Our kids have been coming to practice and working hard each and every day. I can not always guarantee that they will have a match. Keeping wrestlers out of quarantine has been a challenge. They have to be mindful of social distancing and choosing to stay home on the weekends.”

