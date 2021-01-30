Prep Wrestling Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi's Neal, Hughes and Clary each finish third at Eau Claire North

Another Cardinal also fell in a wrestler from Menomonie in a wrestleback matchup as Clary (4-8) took third at 195. The sophomore was pinned by Hudson's Ben Steltzner in the semifinals, but came back to pin Eau Claire Memorial's Jacob Cooper at the end of the second period to move into the second-place matchup to meet Menomonie's Josh Boyette before falling by pinfall.

Iverson Beckwith (7-3) finished in fourth place at 106 pounds while Jake Mason (8-3) and Ayden Johnson (5-6) were each fifth at 132 and 138, respectively. Gabe Mattison (3-2) finished sixth at 126 and Dalton McGraw (5-4) was sixth at 145 in a lineup for the Cardinals that had zero seniors.

“I just put it on them. There’s a lot of juniors in the class and they’re not juniors anymore, it’s time to be a senior and (I asked) what are you going to do to get to the next level next year so we aren’t going home on the bus with nobody heading onto sectionals," Anderson said. "They’re still bumming which means they actually care so I’m really excited about that part of it and I think a lot of growing happened today in that gym.”

Chi-Hi finished seventh out of eight in team scoring with 67.5 points as Hudson was first at 238 points.