Prep Wrestling Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi's Neal, Hughes and Clary each finish third at Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi wrestling team had a number of wrestlers who were close, but were unable to get over the hump.
Xander Neal, David Hughes and Thomas Clary each finished in third place in their respective weight classes to lead the Cardinals on Saturday at a Division 1 regional hosted by Eau Claire North, one position away from advancing to next Saturday's sectional at Wausau East.
Each wrestler was 2-2 on the day.
“I think our team grew a lot today and grew a lot from everything that’s going on and I know none of them are satisfied with how the day turned out and I’m looking forward to see how they’re going to respond," Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said.
The freshman Neal (5-3) bounced back from a pinfall loss in the semifinals at 113 pounds against Hudson's AJ Henn to defeat River Falls' Aidan Peterson by a 19-4 technical fall in the third place match. But Neal fell to Henn by rule for second.
Hughes (9-3) was pinned by Eau Claire Memorial's Christian Franchuk in the 120 semifinals but came back to defeat Superior's Wyatt Johnson by a 9-3 decision to remain alive. Hughes battled Menomonie's Zach Evenson to a tight 6-4 defeat in the second-place match.
“He was on a mission," Anderson said of the junior Hughes, "things just didn’t really fall in place at the end.”
Another Cardinal also fell in a wrestler from Menomonie in a wrestleback matchup as Clary (4-8) took third at 195. The sophomore was pinned by Hudson's Ben Steltzner in the semifinals, but came back to pin Eau Claire Memorial's Jacob Cooper at the end of the second period to move into the second-place matchup to meet Menomonie's Josh Boyette before falling by pinfall.
Iverson Beckwith (7-3) finished in fourth place at 106 pounds while Jake Mason (8-3) and Ayden Johnson (5-6) were each fifth at 132 and 138, respectively. Gabe Mattison (3-2) finished sixth at 126 and Dalton McGraw (5-4) was sixth at 145 in a lineup for the Cardinals that had zero seniors.
“I just put it on them. There’s a lot of juniors in the class and they’re not juniors anymore, it’s time to be a senior and (I asked) what are you going to do to get to the next level next year so we aren’t going home on the bus with nobody heading onto sectionals," Anderson said. "They’re still bumming which means they actually care so I’m really excited about that part of it and I think a lot of growing happened today in that gym.”
Chi-Hi finished seventh out of eight in team scoring with 67.5 points as Hudson was first at 238 points.
The Cardinals now head for the offseason with a young team Anderson feels will be hungry to improve and build on Saturday's season finale.
“I’m just very proud of the way they fought and they’re not by any means happy about the way the day turned out," Anderson said. "There’s no way to sugarcoat this one, so we’re not going to. We’ll just hope they bounce back. They’re excited to practice the next couple weeks and get better. That’s all we can say.”