Prep Wrestling Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi's Hughes takes third at 126 pounds

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi senior David Hughes finished in third place at 126 pounds on Saturday afternoon at the Division 1 sectionals at Eau Claire North.

Hughes (34-9) won his first two matches of the day before falling in his final two to take third, one spot away from advancing to state.

The day started for Hughes with a forfeit win over Marshfield's Grayden Rode before the senior advanced to the finals with a pinfall win over River Falls' Ricardo Ceja. Superior's Connor Krueger pinned Hughes in two minutes and 29 seconds in the championship match and D.C. Everest's Deakin Trotzer scored an 8-4 decision win in the second-place match.

Iverson Beckwith, Gabe Mattison, Xander Neal and Jonathan Krager each fell in their opening matches of the day. Beckwith (11-15) was pinned in 1:25 at 113, Mattison (11-12) was pinned in 54 seconds at 120, Neal (14-8) lost by an 11-0 major decision and Krager (20-15) was pinned in 1:18.

Marshfield finished first in team scoring with 158 points, followed by River Falls with 134.5.

