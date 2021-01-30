Prep Wrestling Division 2 Regionals: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer earn championships

Luke Blanchard (4-3) and Alex Poirier (10-3) were each third for Bloomer/Colfax. Blanchard started his day at 132 with a 15-6 major decision win over Medford's Cory Lindahl to advance to the championship match where he forfeited to Brenner before being disqualified from his matchup against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Jarick Young for second place. Poirier edged Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gage Ludovic by a 3-2 decision in the 138 semifinals to move into the championship match against Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka where he was defeated by a 7-0 decision. Poirier then fell by a 9-3 decision to Medford's Carson Church for second.

“Even the guys that didn’t make it, for them to stick it out in a year like this not knowing – any kid who wrestled all year on any team I don’t care – we weren’t guaranteed anything this year," coach Burzynski said. "They came out and said you might have a state tournament. We’ll tell you at the beginning of January, then they didn’t tell us we were having one until mid-January. So the fact that the kids stuck it out – you’re going to have your serious kids stick it out but your inbetweeners you never know – stick it out with a season like this with the masks and all the regulations and rules that go along with it, is huge for any kid.”