Prep Wrestling Division 2 Regionals: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer earn championships

EAU CLAIRE — Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner and Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer each took home regional championships in their respective weight classes on Saturday at a Division 2 wrestling regional hosted by Eau Claire Regis/Altoona at Regis.
Brenner stayed unbeaten on the season with three wins at 132 pounds and Rubenzer scored two pinfall wins and a decision to earn the title at 160.
Stanley-Boyd's Sasha Nitz, Breckin Burzynski and Tyler Krizan are also moving on to sectionals by virtue of their second-place finishes, as is Bloomer's Bowen Rothbauer.
“We have a tough regional, so making it out of that thing at most weights is a tough thing to do," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said. "The four that made it obviously battled throughout the day and ended up in the top two. But our guys wrestled well. They really did.”
Brenner (12-0), the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 132 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll and a two-time defending state champion, received forfeit wins in the semifinal and championship match.
Rubenzer (8-4) earned pinfall wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals and capped off his regional championship by defeating Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dane Luchterhand by a 6-0 decision.
Nitz (2-1) pinned Regis/Altoona's Mark Mauer in the semifinals at 120 before falling in an 8-5 decision to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Derek Zschernitz. He defeated Mauer by rule to move on to sectionals for the third time in as many seasons. Krizan (8-3) pinned Medford's Braxton Weismiller in the 285 quarterfinals before earning a hard-fought 10-4 decision win against Abbotsford/Colby's Carter Grewe to advance to the championship match where he fell by a 4-2 sudden victory to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gunner Hoffmann. Krizan defeated Grewe by rule for second.
“He wrestled a heck of a match in that final for sure, and that semifinal," coach Burzynski said of Krizan. "He looked good today.”
The freshman Burzynski (10-4) advanced in his first regional competition at 126. Burzynski pinned Bloomer/Colfax's Julio Hernandez in the semifinals before suffering a 9-2 decision defeat to Regis/Altoona's Chase Kostka. But Burzynski bounced back to beat Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Louis Nikolai by 6-2 decision to clinch second place and a ticket to next Saturday's sectional in Neillsville. Coach Burzynski estimated Breckin has squared off with Kostka and Nikolai more than dozen times in the youth ranks prior to high school, so even though Saturday was the freshman's first taste of the high school wrestling postseason, it came against some familiar foes.
“They know each other very well and it gets harder and harder to beat kids like that it seems like," coach Buryznski said. "They had good matches. I thought he had a good day.”
Rothbauer (8-3) finished runner-up at 152 and is moving on. He pinned his way to the finals with a second-period fall over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Tucker Bethea before being edged by Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka by a 4-2 sudden victory in the championship match. Rothbauer beat Bethea by rule for second.
Russell Dorn (8-2) and Caden Koepl (4-4) each finished in third place for the Orioles. Dorn started his day at 145 with a pinfall win in the quarterfinals before suffering a 9-2 decision loss to Medford's Emett Grunwald. Dorn defeated Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Keeghan Anding by pinfall in 34 seconds for third place, but fell by rule to Grunwald for second. Koepl was pinned in the 182 semifinals by Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Carter Schoengarth before ultimately falling to Schoengarth by rule for second.
Luke Blanchard (4-3) and Alex Poirier (10-3) were each third for Bloomer/Colfax. Blanchard started his day at 132 with a 15-6 major decision win over Medford's Cory Lindahl to advance to the championship match where he forfeited to Brenner before being disqualified from his matchup against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Jarick Young for second place. Poirier edged Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gage Ludovic by a 3-2 decision in the 138 semifinals to move into the championship match against Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka where he was defeated by a 7-0 decision. Poirier then fell by a 9-3 decision to Medford's Carson Church for second.
Dale Sayles (5-7) and Troy Trevino (8-5) were each fourth in their respective weight classes for the Orioles, as was Hernandez (4-5) for the Raptors.
The wrestlers that finished in the top two of their respective weight classes now move one step away from state and will need another top-two finish to extend their season beyond next Saturday's sectionals.
“Even the guys that didn’t make it, for them to stick it out in a year like this not knowing – any kid who wrestled all year on any team I don’t care – we weren’t guaranteed anything this year," coach Burzynski said. "They came out and said you might have a state tournament. We’ll tell you at the beginning of January, then they didn’t tell us we were having one until mid-January. So the fact that the kids stuck it out – you’re going to have your serious kids stick it out but your inbetweeners you never know – stick it out with a season like this with the masks and all the regulations and rules that go along with it, is huge for any kid.”