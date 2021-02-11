 Skip to main content
Prep Wrestling Division 2 State Preview: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner seeks to join exclusive group of three-time champions
Prep Wrestling Division 2 State Preview | Stanley-Boyd Orioles

Prep Wrestling Division 2 State Preview: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner seeks to join exclusive group of three-time champions

Division 2 prep wrestling regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 1-30-21

Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner has his hand raised in victory in a Division 2 regional championship match at 132 pounds on Jan. 30 in Eau Claire.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

STANLEY — Long before Blaine Brenner’s bid for a third state wrestling championship began, his push for his second hit a roadblock.

A roadblock that earlier in Brenner’s career might served as a stop sign.

But the Stanley-Boyd standout’s growth within the sport has come not just in his execution on the mat, but his mental approach and demeanor away from it. And it was when those elite skills meshed with mental toughness that Brenner truly evolved into a champion.

This Saturday the senior goes after his third individual state wrestling championship when he competes in the Division 2 competition at Adams-Friendship High School at 132 pounds. Brenner (15-0) was the top-ranked wrestler in his class in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll and has a chance to join an elite group of three-time champions.

Brenner is a four-time state qualifier, making it for the first time as a freshman at 106 pounds and suffering a 7-5 decision defeat in the opening round to East Troy’s Tommy Larson, the wrestler who would go on to win the state championship.

But according to his coach Greg Burzynski, the turning point for Brenner came in his sophomore season at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse when Brenner lost a quarterfinal match by pin to Lancaster’s Remington Brontreger. Brenner had all the physical tools and work ethic it took to be a champion, but was missing something else — confidence. He ended the tournament with a vengeance, winning his last four matches with three pinfall wins and a major decision to take third at 106.

“It wasn’t that he was mentally weak, he was just young and not mature in that way and that’s one thing where he’s gotten so much better,” Burzynski said of Brenner. “His mental toughness and focus have changed a lot I feel.”

That defeat to Brontreger is the last loss on the mat to date for Brenner, who has won 88 matches in a row entering this weekend. Two pinfall wins bookending a major decision victory powered Brenner to his first title at 106 in 2019.

He came back as a junior and dominated again with a 45-0 record carrying him to a state title at 120. The final three matches of last year’s title season came at a state tournament that started under inauspicious circumstances when Brenner’s backpack was stolen before he started competing, leaving Brenner with nothing to compete in.

But instead of letting that get him off his game, he simply placed a few texts to friends who were also competing and pieced together the ensemble needed to dominate, avenging his earlier loss to Larson in a 7-4 decision win in the championship match.

Mental toughness and focus has been paramount for all athletes competing in a sport in the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on how teams and athletes approach training and competition. Brenner has been primarily training with one partner throughout the season and using different methods while having fewer matches overall. If anything, the circumstances for the University of Minnesota signee has reinforced his effort.

“(It’s) not going through the motions and not taking anything for granted,” Brenner said of his approach this season. “Just focusing every day and living the dream.”

Brenner’s senior season with the Orioles has been as dominant as ever.

He competed at the Holiday High School Classic in Wisconsin Dells at the end of December, earning victories over Kaukauna’s Jager Eisch and Kewaunee’s Jack Severin, two returning state champions from a season ago.

He didn’t have to break a sweat during regionals when both of his scheduled opponents forfeited before the matches began.

He got three matches in at sectionals, all pinfall victories with two in the first period including a win over Northwestern’s Markus Brown in 1:16 to claim the sectional championship. Brenner enters state as a favorite and will face Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus’ Joe Quaglia (12-2) in the first round.

Brenner and Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls are two wrestlers in the Division 2 field seeking their third state championships. Entering this year only 67 wrestlers in state history have won three titles in their careers. Brenner and Jon Lechleitner are the only grapplers in Stanley-Boyd history to win two titles.

And while Brenner understands the enormity of what he could accomplish on Saturday, that won’t change his focus or his gameplan from what it would be any other time.

“Go out there, have fun and win,” Brenner said.

Individual State Schedule

Division 1

Kimberly High School (10 a.m.)

Division 2

Adams-Friendship High School (10 a.m.)

Division 3

Wausau East High School (9 a.m.)

State Qualifiers

Division 2

Blaine Brenner, Stanley-Boyd

Year: Senior

Weight: 132

Record: 15-0

State Ranking: 1st

Opening Opponent: Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Joe Quaglia (12-2)

What To Know: Brenner is aiming for his third state championship and has put forth a dominant senior campaign, most recently earning three pinfall wins to capture a sectional championship.

Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer/Colfax

Year: Junior

Weight: 152

Record: 10-4

State Ranking: 5th

Opening Opponent: Lomira's Adam Sauer (14-1)

What To Know: Rothbauer is making a return trip to state after taking third a season ago at 152. The junior finished second at sectionals, falling by a tight 5-4 decision to Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka.

Division 3

Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight: 120

Record: 16-0

State Ranking: 1st

Opening Opponent: Crandon's Hutson Kane (14-2)

What To Know: Sonnentag won a state championship as a freshman at 106 and has put forth an even better sophomore campaign thus far, most recently picking up three pinfall wins to grab a sectional championship.

Tristan Drier, Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight: 145

Record: 15-2

State Ranking: 5th

Opening Opponent: Cedar Grove-Belgium's Cael Erickson (14-0)

What To Know: Drier is back at state after finishing sixth at 132 as a freshman and is coming off a second-place finish at sectionals where he punched his ticket to state with a 4-3 decision win over Boyceville's Ira Bialzik.

Nelson Wahl, Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight: 160

Record: 15-1

State Ranking: 6th

Opening Opponent: Wabeno/Laona's Ryan Roy (15-1)

What To Know: Wahl is returning to state for the third time with two podium finishes in previous trips, including a runner-up performance at 152 a season ago. Wahl suffered his first loss of the season at sectionals but rebounded to pin his way through the consolation bracket to finish second.

Gavin Tegels, Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight: 220

Record: 15-1

State Ranking: 2nd

Opening Opponent: Dodgeland's Louie White (15-3)

What To Know: Tegels returns to state after qualifying as a freshman at 195. Tegels secured a sectional championship with three pinfall victories, following a regional championship where he won by pin in his lone match of the day.

NOTE: State rankings are from Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

