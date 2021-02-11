Prep Wrestling Division 2 State Preview: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner seeks to join exclusive group of three-time champions

STANLEY — Long before Blaine Brenner’s bid for a third state wrestling championship began, his push for his second hit a roadblock.
A roadblock that earlier in Brenner’s career might served as a stop sign.
But the Stanley-Boyd standout’s growth within the sport has come not just in his execution on the mat, but his mental approach and demeanor away from it. And it was when those elite skills meshed with mental toughness that Brenner truly evolved into a champion.
Prep Wrestling Sectional Notebook: Cadott advances 12 wrestlers to sectionals to battle for Division 3 state team tournament berth
The Cadott wrestling team will have 12 wrestlers in action this Saturday at Division 3 sectionals in Saint Croix Falls, wrestlers looking to advance to next weekend's Division 3 individual state tournament as well as push the Hornets to the team state tournament while battling a talented sectional full of strong programs.
This Saturday the senior goes after his third individual state wrestling championship when he competes in the Division 2 competition at Adams-Friendship High School at 132 pounds. Brenner (15-0) was the top-ranked wrestler in his class in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll and has a chance to join an elite group of three-time champions.
Brenner is a four-time state qualifier, making it for the first time as a freshman at 106 pounds and suffering a 7-5 decision defeat in the opening round to East Troy’s Tommy Larson, the wrestler who would go on to win the state championship.
But according to his coach Greg Burzynski, the turning point for Brenner came in his sophomore season at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse when Brenner lost a quarterfinal match by pin to Lancaster’s Remington Brontreger. Brenner had all the physical tools and work ethic it took to be a champion, but was missing something else — confidence. He ended the tournament with a vengeance, winning his last four matches with three pinfall wins and a major decision to take third at 106.
“It wasn’t that he was mentally weak, he was just young and not mature in that way and that’s one thing where he’s gotten so much better,” Burzynski said of Brenner. “His mental toughness and focus have changed a lot I feel.”
Prep Sports: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Schneider, Chwala and Fredrickson make college athletic commitments official
Stanley-Boyd seniors Blaine Brenner, Jake Schneider, Bo Chwala and Jade Fredrickson finalized college athletic commitments on Wednesday evening, continuing on as student-athletes to the next level.
That defeat to Brontreger is the last loss on the mat to date for Brenner, who has won 88 matches in a row entering this weekend. Two pinfall wins bookending a major decision victory powered Brenner to his first title at 106 in 2019.
He came back as a junior and dominated again with a 45-0 record carrying him to a state title at 120. The final three matches of last year’s title season came at a state tournament that started under inauspicious circumstances when Brenner’s backpack was stolen before he started competing, leaving Brenner with nothing to compete in.
But instead of letting that get him off his game, he simply placed a few texts to friends who were also competing and pieced together the ensemble needed to dominate, avenging his earlier loss to Larson in a 7-4 decision win in the championship match.
Mental toughness and focus has been paramount for all athletes competing in a sport in the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on how teams and athletes approach training and competition. Brenner has been primarily training with one partner throughout the season and using different methods while having fewer matches overall. If anything, the circumstances for the University of Minnesota signee has reinforced his effort.
“(It’s) not going through the motions and not taking anything for granted,” Brenner said of his approach this season. “Just focusing every day and living the dream.”
Brenner’s senior season with the Orioles has been as dominant as ever.
He competed at the Holiday High School Classic in Wisconsin Dells at the end of December, earning victories over Kaukauna’s Jager Eisch and Kewaunee’s Jack Severin, two returning state champions from a season ago.
He didn’t have to break a sweat during regionals when both of his scheduled opponents forfeited before the matches began.
Prep Wrestling Division 2 Regionals: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer earn championships
EAU CLAIRE — Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner and Bloomer/Colfax’s Ethan Rubenzer each took hom…
He got three matches in at sectionals, all pinfall victories with two in the first period including a win over Northwestern’s Markus Brown in 1:16 to claim the sectional championship. Brenner enters state as a favorite and will face Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus’ Joe Quaglia (12-2) in the first round.
Brenner and Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls are two wrestlers in the Division 2 field seeking their third state championships. Entering this year only 67 wrestlers in state history have won three titles in their careers. Brenner and Jon Lechleitner are the only grapplers in Stanley-Boyd history to win two titles.
And while Brenner understands the enormity of what he could accomplish on Saturday, that won’t change his focus or his gameplan from what it would be any other time.
“Go out there, have fun and win,” Brenner said.
Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Cadott advances to Division 3 team state tournament with sectional championship
The Cadott wrestling team is heading to the Division 3 team state tournament for the first time since 2007 after securing a sectional championship on Saturday in Saint Croix Falls. The Hornets edged the host Saints by nine points for the title as Brayden Sonnentag, Gavin Tegels, Tristen Drier and Nelson Wahl earned top-two individual finishes.