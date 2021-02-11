Prep Wrestling Division 2 State Preview: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner seeks to join exclusive group of three-time champions

“It wasn’t that he was mentally weak, he was just young and not mature in that way and that’s one thing where he’s gotten so much better,” Burzynski said of Brenner. “His mental toughness and focus have changed a lot I feel.”

That defeat to Brontreger is the last loss on the mat to date for Brenner, who has won 88 matches in a row entering this weekend. Two pinfall wins bookending a major decision victory powered Brenner to his first title at 106 in 2019.

He came back as a junior and dominated again with a 45-0 record carrying him to a state title at 120. The final three matches of last year’s title season came at a state tournament that started under inauspicious circumstances when Brenner’s backpack was stolen before he started competing, leaving Brenner with nothing to compete in.

But instead of letting that get him off his game, he simply placed a few texts to friends who were also competing and pieced together the ensemble needed to dominate, avenging his earlier loss to Larson in a 7-4 decision win in the championship match.