Prep Wrestling Division 2 State: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner caps standout career with third state championship

ADAMS — Blaine Brenner capped a brilliant prep wrestling career by dominating his way to his third state championship, taking the title at 132 on Saturday at the Division 2 state individual tournament at Adams-Friendship High School.

Brenner (18-0) earned three pinfall wins to cap a season of only wins by pin to join an elite group of athletes in state history to achieve three state championships.

The University of Minnesota signee Brenner sealed his third straight title with a pinfall in 4:43 over Northwestern's Markus Brown, the same competitor he defeated last Saturday for a sectional title.

“He did the expected and I think that carried some pressure as well," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of Brenner.

Brenner's day got off to a tight start as he led 5-4 after the first period against Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Joe Quaglia with Quaglia being the second wrestler to score competitive points against the senior this season. Brenner secured the pin in the second period before moving on to earn a first-period pin over Freedom's Nathan VandeHey in the semifinals.