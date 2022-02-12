Prep Wrestling Division 3 Regionals: Cadott wins team championships, advances 10 to individual sectionals

CADOTT — The Cadott wrestling team is going to be plenty busy in the next few weeks.

This time of year, that's a good problem to have.

The Hornets won a Division 3 team regional championship on Saturday afternoon to advance to Tuesday's team sectional tournament while also qualifying 10 wrestlers for next Saturday's individual sectionals in St. Croix Falls. Cadott finished with 271 points to top Glenwood City (217) and Boyceville (192.5) and will be in action when the program hosts the team sectional on Tuesday evening.

Individually Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels secured regional championships for the Hornets while Ethan Duck, Cole Pfeiffer, Caden Kingston and Levi Lindsay earned advancement with second-place finishes.

“Guys wrestled really well today," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "We only had a few things not go our way but that’s for every team, every tournament. The guys persevered and we won the regional. That’s our number one goal, we have a shot on Tuesday night to go the team state tournament.”

Harel (20-5) won the title at 120 pound with a pair of tight decision wins, beating Spring Valley/Elmwood's Tylor LaCroix by a 7-6 decision in the semifinals before edging Stanley-Boyd's Sasha Nitz 5-3 for the championship. Brayden Sonnentag (37-1) earned the win at 126 with a pinfall in 11 seconds over Glenwood City's Logan McVeigh in the semifinals and a 10-1 major decision against Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski. Kaleb Sonnentag (30-8) needed only one match to win the 138 title and pinned Glenwood City's Mitchell McGee at two minutes and 44 seconds.

Drier (39-2) pinned Glenwood City's Thomas Moede in 2:58 in their 152 semifinal before an 8-3 decision victory against Spring Valley/Elmwood's Max Schmitt for the championship. Dawson Webster (36-7) used two pin wins for the title at 182 by beating Spring Valley/Elmwood's Keegan Merth and Glenwood City's Noah Brite with pinfalls in the first period. Gavin Tegels (40-1) scored a pinfall in the 220 semifinals over Thorp/Owen-Withee's Wyatt Wulff before a forfeit win against Boyceville's John Klefsad for first.

Troy Duellman won the 145 championship for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe and is the team's lone sectional qualifier. Duellman (30-10) was unscored upon in two wins, starting his day with an 11-0 major decision in the semifinals versus Glenwood City's Jonas Draxler before a 6-0 decision against Duck for the title.

“Looking at the bracket we were pretty hopeful he could go out there and win it," Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe coach Greg Sonnentag said of Duellman's victory. "So he went out there and didn’t make any mistakes and stayed in control of the matches and put himself in a good spot for next weekend.”

Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins won the regional championship at 285. Zarins (20-6) pinned Cadott's Kane Mengel in the semifinals before a 3-0 decision win against Boyceville's Keegan Plemon for the title.

Duck (18-11) pinned Thorp/Owen-Withee's Connor Simington in the semifinals and fell to Duellman in the championship match before coming back to earn a 5-0 win over Draxler for second. Pfeiffer (36-6) pinned his way to the 160 finals with a semifinal win over Glenwood City's Jackson Logghe. Pfeiffer fell in the championship match to Boyceville's Ira Bialzik by a 12-10 decision, but came back to pin Spring Valley/Elmwood's Joel Anderson in 18 seconds for second.

Kingston (11-9) pinned Glenwood City's Connor Gross in the 170 semifinals before being pinned by Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen in the championship match. Kingston beat Gross by rule for second to move on. Lindsay (19-17) earned a pin against Stanley-Boyd's Caden Koepl in the 195 semis and was pinned in the championship match by Boyceville's Sabastian Nielson. Lindsay came back to pin Glenwood City's Carter Clemens for second.

Cadott joins St. Croix Falls, Whitehall and Ladysmith as regional champions that will clash in team competition Tuesday night with a trip to state awaiting the winning team.

"That's how you win championships, you necessarily don't win every match but you do your absolute best and the guys did that today," Spaeth said.

Stanley-Boyd advanced three wrestlers to sectionals as Sasha Nitz, Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective weight classes. Nitz (16-7) won his semifinal match at 120 by pinfall over Glenwood City's James Knight after Knight was called for a defensive pin. Nitz lost a competitive championship match to Harel and beat Knight by rule for second. Burzynski (25-5) pinned Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Preston Fredrickson in the 126 semifinals before the loss to Sonnentag. Burzynski beat Fredrickson by rule for second. Trevino picked up an 8-4 sudden victory over Cadott's Nick Fasbender in the 132 semifinals. Trevino was pinned in the second period by Glenwood City's Gabe Knops in the title match, but moved on with a rule win for second.

“All three of those guys wrestled well,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of his team's sectional qualifiers. “They earned themselves a spot to go to the next week and see what happens.”

Thorp/Owen-Withee's Cera Philson (12-18) is moving on at 113 after finishing second. Philson earned a 4-0 decision win against Stanley-Boyd's Dale Sayles in the semifinals and was pinned by Glenwood City's Ian Radintz in the championship match. Philson defeated Sayles (13-17) by rule for second.

Kaleb Lodahl, Nick Fasbender and Kane Mengel each finished third for the Hornets, just missing out on advancing to individual sectionals. Lodahl (24-12) lost this semifinal match by 10-9 decision to Boyceville's Noah Evenson and later fell by rule for third. Fasbender (26-14) battled back from the loss to Trevino by pinning Boyceville's Jake Bialzik for third but lost second by rule. Mengel (8-15) fell in his first match but won his third place match against Glenwood City's Marcis DeSmith by injury and lost a 4-0 decision to Plemon for third.

Sayles and Landen Hoel each were third for the Orioles. Hoel (14-14) fell in the semifinals by a 12-0 decision to Glenwood City's Mitchell McGee and later lost second by rule to McGee. Koepl (11-17) was fourth at 195 as a team Stanley-Boyd was fourth with 91 points.

Fredrickson (17-11) was third as 126, battling back from his semifinal loss to Burzynski with a pinfall win against Glenwood City's Logan McVeigh for third with Burzynski taking second by rule. Braeden Person (26-14) was fourth for the Wolfpack as Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe came home seventh in the team standings with 42 points.

Thorp/Owen-Withee was one spot ahead of the Wolfpack in sixth with 72 points, four behind Spring Valley/Elmwood (76). Wulff (13-17) finished third at 220, winning his quarterfinal contest over Glenwood City's Blake Fayerweather by pinfall before the loss to Tegels. Wulff came back to pin Spring Valley/Elmwood's Trace Anderson but fell by pinfall to Boyceville's John Klefstad by pin for second and Connor Simington was fourth at 145 for the co-op.

