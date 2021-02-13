Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Tegels power way to championships

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I knew I had to just keep going," Tegels said of his close to the championship match. "If I kept going I knew my gas tank would take over and I trusted myself.”

Tegels advanced to state at 195 as a freshman but didn't make it out of a stacked regional last year and spent the 2020 state tournament cheering on his teammates from the stands, motivated to make it back to state. And while the junior couldn't forsee the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic that would shorten the season and move the state tournaments out of the Kohl Center, he and his team put in the effort and on Saturday night Tegels got the reward.

“It’s been crazy but I just always hoped for the best and I guess it worked out this time," Tegels said. "I’m just grateful.”

With two state championships under his belt in his first two years, naturally the conversation for Sonnentag winning three or four starts. Sonnentag said that is a goal, but it's not something he can afford to spend too much time romanticizing over right now.

“The idea is there to go get three, go get four," Sonnentag said. "But you try to take it one match, one tournament at a time and not jump to conclusions because one big move and it could be done.”