Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Tegels power way to championships

WAUSAU — Different roads over the past year arrived at the same destination on Saturday as Cadott sophomore Brayden Sonnentag and junior Gavin Tegels earned state championships for the Hornets at the Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament at Wausau West High School.
Sonnentag (19-0) outscored his three foes at 120 pounds by a 34-1 margin en route to three dominant victories for his second title while Tegels (18-1) earned two pins and a decision victory for his first championship at 220.
The sophomore used a 16-1 technical fall win over Crandon's Hutson Kane in the quarterfinals and a 12-0 major decision victory in the semis against Iowa-Grant/Highland's Mason Welsh to advance to the state championship match where he capped an unbeaten season with a 7-0 decision win over Colten Klemm from Manawa and kept it simple on his way to victory.
“I try not to make gameplans based on what other guys do," Sonnentag said. "I do what I do and I try to do it the best.
Sonnentag is now 57-1 in his first two seasons of high school wrestling with the Hornets after a 39-1 campaign helped deliver him a title at 106 last season. Sonnentag entered state ranked first in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online standings in his weight class and delivered an accordingly dominant effort.
Tegels picked up pin wins over Dodgeland's Louie White and Wittenberg-Birnamwood's David Gauderman in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before a scoring flurry late in the third period delivered Tegels a 9-4 decision win against Reedsville's Cole Ebert.
“I knew I had to just keep going," Tegels said of his close to the championship match. "If I kept going I knew my gas tank would take over and I trusted myself.”
Tegels advanced to state at 195 as a freshman but didn't make it out of a stacked regional last year and spent the 2020 state tournament cheering on his teammates from the stands, motivated to make it back to state. And while the junior couldn't forsee the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic that would shorten the season and move the state tournaments out of the Kohl Center, he and his team put in the effort and on Saturday night Tegels got the reward.
“It’s been crazy but I just always hoped for the best and I guess it worked out this time," Tegels said. "I’m just grateful.”
With two state championships under his belt in his first two years, naturally the conversation for Sonnentag winning three or four starts. Sonnentag said that is a goal, but it's not something he can afford to spend too much time romanticizing over right now.
“The idea is there to go get three, go get four," Sonnentag said. "But you try to take it one match, one tournament at a time and not jump to conclusions because one big move and it could be done.”
Tristan Drier and Nelson Wahl each went 0-2 in their two matches at state. Drier (15-4) fell by major decision to Cedar Grove-Belgium's Cael Erickson in the 145 quarterfinals before the sophomore suffered a 10-4 decision defeat to Aquinas' Joseph Penchi.
Wahl (15-3) capped his career with his third state tournament appearance, falling by a 6-3 decision in the 160 quarters against Wabeno/Laona's Ryan Roy and by a 10-7 decision to Mineral Point's Bo Hanson in the consolation round.
And while the individual season is now compete, the year is not over yet for the Hornets. Cadott is back in action next Saturday at the Division 3 team state tournament at Wausau West High School. The Hornets qualified for state by virtue of their team sectional championship last weekend in Saint Croix Falls.