Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Tegels repeat as state champions

MADISON — Prior to 2020, the Cadott wrestling team had never won multiple individual state championships in one season.

The Hornets have now done it three years in a row after Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels scored titles with wins at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday evening.

Sonnentag started the night for the Hornets with an 8-2 decision win over Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan at 126 pounds before Tegels capped the evening with a 3-1 decision win against Reedsville's Cole Ebert.

Sonnentag and Brady Spaeth won championships in 2020 before the duo of Sonnentag and Tegels pulled off the feat last year.

“I’m super proud," Sonnentag said of the program winning two titles for a third year in a row. "It speaks a lot for our program and how hard we work and our teammates that are pushing us every day. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of."

The junior's state championship matchup with Sullivan started out slow as both wrestled to a scoreless end of the first period. But in the second Sonnentag (45-1) pounced to grab a 6-0 lead and keep Sullivan (40-5) from getting back into the match the rest of the way.

“I knew I needed to get on top of the guy and I knew when I got on top I could turn him," Sonnentag said. "The first period didn’t go quite how I liked, it was 0-0 in the (start of the) second but I knew if I kept with my offense and kept pushing the pace eventually I’d be able to rack up some points.”

Sonnentag defeated Sullivan 5-0 at the Devil Duals on Dec. 11 and improved upon that early-season performance on Saturday. Sonnentag won the title at 106 as a freshman before earning the crown at 120 last year.

Tegels (48-1) wrapped up his second straight championship by scoring the final three points in his tight win against Ebert in a rematch of last year's state championship match. Ebert earned the first point of the match in the second period on an escape before Tegels logged a pair of points to take a 2-1 lead into the third and added an early point. The senior then had to hold off a hard-charging Ebert (46-2) late with a few near takedowns to win the crown.

Tegels won the championship at 220 a season ago when additional pandemic protocols had three state tournaments hosted at separate sites. After advancing to state as a freshman, Tegels was happy he was able to conclude his prep career with a championship and do so under the bright lights of the Kohl Center.

“It’s crazy. I’ve been here to watch but it’s nothing compared to walking down here and getting to wrestle here," Tegels said. "It was really nerve wracking.”

Tegels' lone loss of the season was a major decision defeat against Amery's Koy Hopke at the Northern Badger Classic over the holiday break. Hopke took second at 195 in Division 2 on Saturday night. Tegels joins Spaeth and Greg Sonnentag as the only two-time state champs in the history of the Hornets program.

Sonnentag's one loss in his championship season was a pinfall defeat to Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera at the Devils Duals. Rivera capped an unbeaten Division 1 state championship season at 126 at the same time Sonnentag won his third title two mats over.

Sonnentag joins John Burns as the only wrestlers in Cadott history to win three titles.

The Cadott junior now has the chance to join some rare company next season. Cameron's Tanner Gerber, Oconto Falls' Clayton Whitting and Saint Croix Falls' Kole Marko each wrapped up their fourth state championships on Saturday, joining an exclusive club of just 22 wrestlers in state history.

“I’m definitely getting back to work right away," Sonnentag said. "There’s a lot of bigger goals than a four-time state champ and I’ve got a lot more things coming. I’ll be back to work soon. I’m going to take the next couple days to enjoy this and get back to work. The goal is to go win another state title next year but I’ll take that one step at a time.”

