Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Stanley-Boyd's Nitz breaks through in final opportunity

Each of Sasha Nitz’s first three years of high school wrestling ended at the same checkpoint.

Now a senior, Nitz made sure that didn’t happen again this year.

The Stanley-Boyd senior wrestler broke through to this week’s Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament after taking third place at last Saturday’s sectionals in Saint Croix Falls. Nitz was a four-time sectional qualifier entering the weekend and came into the tourney knowing it was his last shot at advancing to state.

Nitz won his opening matchup of the day at 120 pounds over Durand’s Joey Baker by pinfall before falling to unbeaten and defending state champion Dawson Johnson of Cumberland in the semifinals.

The path to state suddenly took a left turn and would have to come through the consolation bracket. After blanking Bruce’s Ronan Garica by 7-0 decision, Nitz met a familiar face in the third place match with Cadott’s Logan Harel. It was the third straight Saturday the two seniors have matched up on the mat, and Harel took the first two in close fashion at the Cloverbelt Conference Championships and regionals. But it would be Nitz that grabbed the win in the final match with a 9-5 decision to clinch at least third place and a trip to state.

“We knew it was going to be Harel for the third week in a row,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said, “this time with a little more meaning on it for sure in that third-place match.”

Nitz joins sophomore Breckin Burzynski as Stanley-Boyd’s two state qualifiers that will get underway in Thursday evening’s preliminary rounds. Buryznski says the the senior Nitz and the sophomore Burzynski are polar opposites when it comes to their demeanor on the mat. Nitz isn’t afraid to show emotion and even chat up his opponent during a stoppage, something the coach said would “drive him crazy” if he was Nitz’s opponent.

“Sasha’s a good kid,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said. “He’s a fun-loving kid for sure. I’m glad to see him move on.”

The previous trips to sectionals were not as successful for Nitz. As a freshman, he went winless in three sectional matches before finishing fifth last season. It’s a position that coach Burzynski is uniquely qualified to empathize with. During his high school career with the Orioles, Burzynski was a multi-time sectional qualifier who wasn’t able to advance to state. He understood the situation and wants his wrestlers to learn from the things he did wrong when he was in their shoes.

“I’m very open with my kids about it,” coach Burzynski said. “I blew it two different times, it’s a pressure thing and if you put too much pressure on yourself it’s not a good thing.”

Nitz (19-9) will open competition Thursday night in the opening round against Mineral Point junior Carson Kroll (25-8). The winner advances to face Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian’s Mason Carpenter (44-4) in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.

Burzynski took second place at sectionals at 126, overcoming a technical fall loss in the championship match to Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag in a 3-1 effort capped with a 4-2 decision win over Clear Lake’s Mitchell Anderson. Burzynski is making his first trip to state after finishing fourth a season ago.

Stanley-Boyd’s longtime coach has guided many grapplers to state, including two of his brothers Scott and Sam. But coach Burzynski admits it’s a whole different animal when it’s his son out on the mat.

“It’s definitely different. You’re still more emotionally attached than normal to those guys,” coach Burzynski said, “but then when it’s my son — I think my heart rate that whole first match (at sectionals) was in the 120s. I’m a guy that runs all the time, my heart rate is in the 50s or high 40s usually. I was just kind of stressed all week and the adjustments we could make with him.”

That first sectional match was a 4-2 decision win over Saint Croix Falls’ Kaden Clark, someone who owned an ultimate tiebreaker victory over the sophomore early in the season at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational. That was before Burzynski missed some time after a surgery over the Christmas break. And while his coach says he’s not quite 100% yet, he’s feeling better than he did prior to the procedure.

The sophomore Burzynski (28-6) will be in action on Thursday night against Wittenberg-Birnamwood senior Pierson Potrykus (44-7) in the opening round with the victory advancing to face Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan (38-4) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“It’s good to see him be able to show that mental toughness, battle through some adversity … whether it’s in wrestling or anything else in life, if you can do that kind of thing you’re going to be successful,” coach Burzynski said. “As a father and a coach, it’s what I want to see in my athletes and my kids.”

