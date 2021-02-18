Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott always believed tournament would happen and wanted to be ready

Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott faces top-seeded Coleman in semifinals The Cadott wrestling team will face Coleman in the team's return to the Division 3 state tea…

But Cadott knew nothing would come easy at sectionals in Saint Croix Falls, as the Hornets would battle other strong teams with large contingents of wrestlers as well like Stratford, Boyceville and the hometown Saints. Cadott had been close to winning team regional championships over the past several years but in many cases came up agonizingly short. The most recent defeat was perhaps the toughest as the Hornets were edged by Stratford at last season’s regionals at home, a matchup that went back-and-forth throughout competition before the Tigers earned the win and ultimately won the sectional team championship to go to state.

The Hornets hit some early speed bumps at sectionals with some losses early. Coach Josh Spaeth rallied the troops and told them they’ve have to be at their best in their consolation bracket matchups to accumulate as many points as possible, and the team did just that. Wahl overcame a semifinal loss to Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen at 160 pounds to win his last three matches by pinfall to take second and advance to individual state as well as gather plenty of points.

Kaleb Sonnentag and Dawson Webster also overcame semifinal defeats to stay alive and move through the consolation rounds before ultimately finishing third.

