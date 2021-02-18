Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott always believed tournament would happen and wanted to be ready

CADOTT — The Cadott wrestling team didn’t know.
But the Hornets wanted to be ready just in case and are now reaping the benefits.
Cadott is making the trip to the Division 3 team state wrestling tournament on Saturday as the Hornets face Coleman in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. at Wausau West High School.
It is the first state team berth for the program since 2007 and one that looked uncertain at the start of the year. That wasn’t because of a lack of talent but a lack of a firm idea at the time of if there would even be a wrestling postseason and what it might like look.
But the Hornets didn’t blink, putting in the work with the idea there would be a tournament.
“We have a really young team, and they’re a strong, young group and we trained hard since the beginning of the year and some teams didn’t do that,” Cadott senior Nelson Wahl said. “We really pushed that we were going to have a team state.”
Qualifying procedures for this season were different than in the past. In previous years, the highest scoring team at each regional would move on to a four-team sectional and compete in a single elimination dual tournament. This year qualification was determined by the highest scoring team at individual sectionals, and the Hornets advanced 12 wrestlers out of regionals while finishing first in the team scoring for good measure.
But Cadott knew nothing would come easy at sectionals in Saint Croix Falls, as the Hornets would battle other strong teams with large contingents of wrestlers as well like Stratford, Boyceville and the hometown Saints. Cadott had been close to winning team regional championships over the past several years but in many cases came up agonizingly short. The most recent defeat was perhaps the toughest as the Hornets were edged by Stratford at last season’s regionals at home, a matchup that went back-and-forth throughout competition before the Tigers earned the win and ultimately won the sectional team championship to go to state.
The Hornets hit some early speed bumps at sectionals with some losses early. Coach Josh Spaeth rallied the troops and told them they’ve have to be at their best in their consolation bracket matchups to accumulate as many points as possible, and the team did just that. Wahl overcame a semifinal loss to Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen at 160 pounds to win his last three matches by pinfall to take second and advance to individual state as well as gather plenty of points.
Kaleb Sonnentag and Dawson Webster also overcame semifinal defeats to stay alive and move through the consolation rounds before ultimately finishing third.
In the end, the hard work was enough for the Hornets to triumph as Cadott edged Saint Croix Falls by nine points to secure the team’s first team state berth in 14 years. Junior Gavin Tegels won a sectional championship at 220 pounds and would go on to win the state title but said he was more excited about his team advancing to state than he was doing it individually.
Brayden Sonnentag, Tegels, Wahl and Tristan Drier each spent the week training for last Saturday’s Division 3 state individual tournament at Wausau East with Sonnentag and Tegels winning state championships, making Cadott just one of nine programs statewide to crown two champions.
The rest of the team has remained training hard for this Saturday’s opportunity, and it’s been the talk of the town. Fans have been keeping a close eye on the team through online streaming viewings as current COVID-19 pandemic protocols have limited the amount of people that can attend. Spaeth has received texts from former wrestlers across the country to congratulate the team while many graduated wrestlers have returned to help workout with the team to prepare them for Saturday.
“We’re excited,” Wahl said. “We’re all nervous, but you can turn that into good energy. We’re excited to be there, but we’re also there to win. We’re not just excited to be there.”
Top-ranked Coleman (8-1) awaits the Hornets (10-1) in one semifinal while second-seeded Mineral Point (6-0) battles third-seeded Random Lake (11-2) in the other semi. The winners of the two matchups will square off at 1 p.m. for a state championship.
“The mentality is to go give our best and win. We really feel really good about our draw,” Spaeth said. “I know it’s fourth seed but I like the matchup I believe it’s going to be a very tight dual with Coleman. We match up well, they match up well with us. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was within 10 points either way.”
Coleman is the defending Division 3 champion and is making its 15th trip to team state overall. The Hornets have been to state five previous times, all coming in the 2000s.
Cadott brings a talented and relatively young team to the table with just one senior (Wahl) and three juniors (Logan Harel, Sonnentag and Tegels).
“The kids have earned this,” Spaeth said. “We talk about you don’t deserve anything and you have to earn it and I feel they’ve earned it.”