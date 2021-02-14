Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott faces top-seeded Coleman in semifinals

Cadott sophomore Brayden Sonnentag and junior Gavin Tegels capped dominant seasons with Division 3 state individual wrestling championships on Saturday at Wausau East High School in Wausau.
The Hornets are a four seed for the state tournament and will face Coleman in one of the two semifinals with second-seeded Mineral Point squaring off with third-seeded Random Lake in the other semifinal at 10:30 a.m. at Wausau West High School.
The Cadott wrestling team is heading to the Division 3 team state tournament for the first time since 2007 after securing a sectional championship on Saturday in Saint Croix Falls. The Hornets edged the host Saints by nine points for the title as Brayden Sonnentag, Gavin Tegels, Tristen Drier and Nelson Wahl earned top-two individual finishes.
The Cadott wrestling team will have 12 wrestlers in action this Saturday at Division 3 sectionals in Saint Croix Falls, wrestlers looking to advance to next weekend's Division 3 individual state tournament as well as push the Hornets to the team state tournament while battling a talented sectional full of strong programs.
Cadott is back at the team state tournament for the first time since 2007 by virtue of the program's sectional championship on Feb. 6 in Saint Croix Falls.
Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels won individual championships for Cadott on Saturday at the Division 3 state tournament at Wausau East with Nelson Wahl and Tristan Drier also qualifying for the state individual tournament as well.
WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Wausau East 2-13-21
Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner capped a brilliant prep wrestling career by dominating his way to his third state championship, taking the title at 132 on Saturday at the Division 2 state individual tournament at Adams-Friendship High School.
For the first time in history, all three Chippewa Falls prep hockey teams are vying for trips to state as the Chi-Hi boys, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls are in action in sectional final games on Friday and Saturday.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.
Brooke Lechleitner had a game-high 15 points as the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team stunned Flambeau 49-35 on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup in Tony. The Chieftains advance to play top-seeded McDonell on Saturday night.
Chippewa Steel forward Ethan Benz has adopted a more shoot-first approach to offense and it has led to more goals recently for the North American Hockey League squad. The Steel host three games this week against Fairbanks beginning on Thursday.
Short-handed goals early and late were the difference for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Tuesday in a 6-4 Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Stevens Point at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Cardinals advance to Saturday's sectional finals to meet Hudson.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team took a step forward on Friday night, advancing to sectionals for the first time since 2014 with a 4-0 victory over Hayward in the regional finals. A win Tuesday would have the Sabers in the sectional finals, a place the co-op hasn't been since forming a decade ago.