Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott faces top-seeded Coleman in semifinals

The Cadott wrestling team will face Coleman in the team's return to the Division 3 state team wrestling tournament this coming Saturday in Wausau.

Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Tegels power way to championships Cadott sophomore Brayden Sonnentag and junior Gavin Tegels capped dominant seasons with Division 3 state individual wrestling championships on Saturday at Wausau East High School in Wausau.

The Hornets are a four seed for the state tournament and will face Coleman in one of the two semifinals with second-seeded Mineral Point squaring off with third-seeded Random Lake in the other semifinal at 10:30 a.m. at Wausau West High School.

Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Cadott advances to Division 3 team state tournament with sectional championship The Cadott wrestling team is heading to the Division 3 team state tournament for the first time since 2007 after securing a sectional championship on Saturday in Saint Croix Falls. The Hornets edged the host Saints by nine points for the title as Brayden Sonnentag, Gavin Tegels, Tristen Drier and Nelson Wahl earned top-two individual finishes.

The two winning teams will advance to meet in the team state championship at approximately 1 p.m.

+2 Prep Wrestling Sectional Notebook: Cadott advances 12 wrestlers to sectionals to battle for Division 3 state team tournament berth The Cadott wrestling team will have 12 wrestlers in action this Saturday at Division 3 sectionals in Saint Croix Falls, wrestlers looking to advance to next weekend's Division 3 individual state tournament as well as push the Hornets to the team state tournament while battling a talented sectional full of strong programs.

Cadott is back at the team state tournament for the first time since 2007 by virtue of the program's sectional championship on Feb. 6 in Saint Croix Falls.

Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels won individual championships for Cadott on Saturday at the Division 3 state tournament at Wausau East with Nelson Wahl and Tristan Drier also qualifying for the state individual tournament as well.

