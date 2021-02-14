 Skip to main content
Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott faces top-seeded Coleman in semifinals
top story
Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State | Cadott Hornets

Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team State: Cadott faces top-seeded Coleman in semifinals

The Cadott wrestling team will face Coleman in the team's return to the Division 3 state team wrestling tournament this coming Saturday in Wausau.

The Hornets are a four seed for the state tournament and will face Coleman in one of the two semifinals with second-seeded Mineral Point squaring off with third-seeded Random Lake in the other semifinal at 10:30 a.m. at Wausau West High School.

The two winning teams will advance to meet in the team state championship at approximately 1 p.m.

Cadott is back at the team state tournament for the first time since 2007 by virtue of the program's sectional championship on Feb. 6 in Saint Croix Falls.

Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels won individual championships for Cadott on Saturday at the Division 3 state tournament at Wausau East with Nelson Wahl and Tristan Drier also qualifying for the state individual tournament as well.

