CADOTT — Saturday was a banner day in many ways for the Cadott wrestling team.
The Hornets advanced 11 grapplers to next weekend's sectionals by virtue of top-two finishes on Saturday as Cadott hosted a Division 3 regional.
Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Brady Spaeth, Steven Pfeiffer and Josh Briggs won regional championships as the Hornets finished second to Stratford in the team standings. The Tigers won eight individual championships and finished with 296.5 points, 20.5 points ahead of Cadott (276) to move on to Tuesday's team sectional in Cumberland.
Brayden Sonnentag (33-1) worked quickly in his matches at 106 to win, pinning Thorp's Cera Philson in 46 seconds in the semifinals before pinning Athens' Brooks Kraus in 1:02 in the finals. Kaleb Sonnentag (32-10) earned a bye to the finals at 120 where he pinned Stratford's Benno Wenzel in 1:42.
Brady Spaeth (40-0) continued his unbeaten senior campaign with a 23-second win by pin in his championship match at 170, besting Stratford's Hunter Ford. Steven Pfeiffer (24-7) battled back from an early deficit to earn a tight 8-6 decision win over Stratford's Raife Smart after pinning Edgar's RJ Knetter in the semifinals.
“Today was a big day for him," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of Pfeiffer. "It (the championship match) was one of the best matches we’ve seen him wrestle all year.”
Briggs (32-8) pinned Cornell/Gilman's Andrew Olson in the first period of their 285 semifinal and earned an 8-2 decision win over Stratford's Beau Gross in the finals.
Logan Harel, Nick Fasbender, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Nelson Wahl and Ethan Tegels each finished second to advance to sectionals. Harel (27-16) was runner-up at 113, defeating Cornell/Gilman's Ethan Person by rule for second and Fasbender (15-9) was second at 126 with a rule victory over Edgar's Blake Tartar.
Cadott's Tristan Drier (34-10) pinned Marathon's Nick Van Rixel in their semifinal at 132 before falling by tech fall in the finals. Drier recovered to earn a 5-0 decision win over Athens' Chase Ellenbecker for second. Cole Pfeiffer (28-15) was second at 138 by rule thanks to a semifinal win over Marathon's Jared Weno by pinfall.
Ethan Tegels (29-11) was second at 220, defeating Stratford's Cole Marten by rule after a semifinal major decision win.
Dawson Webster, Michael Pecha and Gavin Tegels each finished in third place, one spot from advancing to individual sectionals.
Stratford and Cadott entered Saturday ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the most recent Division 3 state team poll from Wisconsin Wrestling Online. With only the team champion advancing to the team sectional, one of the powerhouse teams was going to be left out.
Unfortunately for the Hornets it was them, continuing a stretch of tight team regional defeats in recent years.
“It’s going to be a very, very tough (individual) sectional in Edgar but we just want to keep on plugging along," coach Spaeth said. "Overall I put a post out there that I’m very proud of our guys, we can’t let today define us. I’m very confident, even though we lost today, those guys will be back Monday morning in the weight room and all of them will be back at practice even the guys on JV.
"I believe they’ll all be there on Monday and we’ll go back to work and prepare for the sectionals and individual state and try to put our heads back together and try to win this regional that keeps eluding us.”
Cornell/Gilman's Person finished third at 113 while Braeden Person, Julian Krizan and Olson were each fourth place. The Wolfpack was sixth as a team with 34 points. Thorp's Philson was fourth at 106 and the Cardinals were seventh in team scoring with 11 points.
