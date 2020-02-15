The Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee senior wrestler trailed in the third period of his Division 2 regional championship matchup at 160 pounds against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Tommy Friemoth on Saturday, but caught a pin in the final minute to win the match and the regional title.
Potaczek is one of six Oriole wrestlers to advance to next weekend's sectionals in Osceola and one of three to win regional championships as Blaine Brenner and Tyler Krizan took home first-place finishes.
Alexander Nitz, Russel Dorn and Joseph McDermond each finished second to advance as the Orioles were also second as a team.
Potaczek (22-5) started his day with a pinfall win over Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Matt Mauer to advance to the finals against Friemoth. Potaczek and Friemoth split their two regular season meetings with Friemoth scoring an 8-0 major decision over Potaczek to win the Cloverbelt Conference championship last weekend in Stanley. Potaczek was trailing in the final period before executing a gator roll to help secure a pinfall late and while trailing by multiple points to pick up the regional crown.
“He just kept himself in the match and battled back and didn’t quit," Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Potaczek.
Brenner and Krizan followed up Cloverbelt championships from a week ago with regional title performances on Saturday. Brenner (39-0) was the top seed at 120, earning a bye to the finals where he faced Spencer/Columbus' Treyton Ackman. Brenner blanked Ackman 7-0 for a decision win in a competitive contest.
“Ackman’s tough," Burzynski said. "That kid, honestly that could be a sectional final and that could be a state final and that wouldn’t surprise me. He’s a very tough competitor.”
Krizan (30-10) also received a bye to the finals where he started a little slow, but pinned Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Riley Bauer in the second period.
Nitz (23-10) won his quarterfinal matchup against Abbotsford/Colby's Lucas Baumann by pinfall before a tight 1-0 decision win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Jarick Young pushed him into the finals at 113. Nitz lost by technical fall to Spencer/Columbus' Ashton Ackman but defeated Young by rule for second. Russel Dorn (10-6) pinned Abbotsford/Colby's Hunter Mess in their semifinal matchup at 138 before falling to Medford's Dane Higgins in the finals. Dorn beat Mess by rule for second.
McDermond (24-13) was second at 145, emerging victorious from his semifinal matchup against Abbotsford/Colby's Talon Severson with a 19-3 technical fall victory. McDermond lost to Medford's Zeke Sigmund by an 8-0 major decision before defeating Severson by rule.
Dustin Bergman finished third at 132 pounds as Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee finished with 181.5 team points, a half point in front of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (180) for second and Medford (246) won the team championship. The advancing Orioles will be back in action next Saturday in Osceola.
“I’m happy overall with the performance," Burzynskis aid. "(We’re just) working to get better and see what we can do at sectionals.”
Division 2 Wrestling Regional at Regis/Altoona 2-15-20
