Prep Wrestling Notebook: Bloomer/Colfax senior Rothbauer working towards strong finish to accomplished prep career

Bowen Rothbauer has put in the work.

And he’ll continue to do so.

And as the Bloomer/Colfax senior wrestler enters the homestretch of his final prep season, he’s banking on all that work leading to more big things.

Rothbauer has put together a well-decorated career with the Raptors with more than 120 career victories and two podium finishes at the Division 2 state individual championships. The senior is 32-2 this season, fresh off a championship at 160 pounds this past weekend at the Shell Lake Challenge.

“We take pride in what he does. He works hard,” Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson said of Rothbauer after last Thursday’s dual in Cadott. “He does practice and he works outside of practice as well. Just a good leader and shows what it takes for wrestling.”

Rothbauer has been an impact wrestler for the program since he was a freshman when he was 32-13 and advanced to sectionals. His first taste of the state tournament scene came as a sophomore in 2020 where he earned a third-place finish at 152, overcoming an early quarterfinal loss to make his way back through the consolation bracket with a 6-1 decision victory over Lodi’s Colton Nicolay in the final match.

A COVID-19 altered junior season still led the state for Rothbauer as he took fourth at 152 in a tight 1-0 decision defeat to Regis/Altoona’s Payton Kostka. Moving up one weight class this season, Rothbauer has still been dominant. He was ranked second in the state in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 2 state poll at 160. Rothbauer’s only defeats this season have come against undefeated St. Croix Falls senior Kole Marko, the top-ranked Division 3 wrestler at 160.

As the season hits a crescendo with the upcoming postseason, Rothbauer said he focused on improving each facet of his game as much as he can.

“I’m looking to go into practice (and) go hard every day, just hard drilling, making sure I’m in good shape and get as many tough matches as I can to prepare myself,” Rothbauer said.

He also wants to see as much good competition as he can before the postseason starts. That included at last Thursday’s dual versus the Hornets where he earned an 8-7 decision win over Cole Pfeiffer in a battle of state-ranked grapplers.

“We’re not always guaranteed it in duals,” Philson said of Rothbauer’s win over Pfeiffer. “Sometimes people bounce away or they don’t have guys at the weight classes. We matched up once earlier this year with him and both times good matches.”

When he isn’t sharpening his craft in and out of practice, Rothbauer is also active in the Bloomer/Colfax youth wrestling scene including helping out as a referee for events.

“Our youth, they know who Bowen is,” Philson said.

Rothbauer spent his falls as a two-way player on the Bloomer football team, earning first team All-Heart O’North and All-Chippewa County honors at linebacker this season.

“Bowen was a leader on both sides of the ball,” Bloomer coach John Post said of Rothbauer when he earned All-Chippewa County honors. “Hardly ever came off the field and is simply a hard-working, tough young man, which is hard to find anymore.”

Bloomer/Colfax concludes dual competition at Friday’s Team Cloverbelt Crossover meet in Abbotsford. His final individual tuneup will come at the Cloverbelt Conference championships on Feb. 5 in Cadott and the Division 2 regionals starting one week later at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.

With one more season on the mat, Rothbauer is eager to see just how far hard work can carry him in the coming weeks.

“It’s just a really rewarding sport,” Rothbauer said of wrestling. “It’s lots of hard work but it really pays off when you win.”

Dual update

This week marks the final dual competition of the regular season for Chippewa County teams.

Chi-Hi concludes Big Rivers competition at home on Thursday against Eau Claire Memorial with its senior and parents night. The same night Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe hits the road to Bruce to compete in a Lakeland Conference quad.

The Cloverbelt Conference hosts the aforementioned team duals Friday in Abbotsford. Stanley-Boyd squares off against Thorp/Owen-Withee in the fourth place match at 5:30 p.m while Regis/Altoona meets Spencer/Columbus at the same time for third place. Bloomer/Colfax matches up with Abbotsford/Colby at approximately 6:30 p.m. while Cadott battles Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal for first place in a matchup of unbeaten teams in league dual competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.