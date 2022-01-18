Prep Wrestling Notebook: Hard work, continual improvement pushes Chi-Hi's Hughes in senior season

David Hughes has logged plenty of mat time for the Chi-Hi wrestling program since joining as a freshman.

But the senior is taking his skills to a new level this year with the Cardinals and is fresh off a championship this past weekend at the program’s home invitational.

Hughes improved to 19-3 on the season by earning three first-period pinfalls to finish first at 126 pounds. But for Hughes, it hasn’t just been the time he’s put in — it’s the improvement he’s shown to get to this point.

“He’s taken the extra steps to get to the next level,” Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said of Hughes. “That’s what he really wants to do. He just loves the sport and has so much passion for it.”

Hughes won a combined 50 matches in his freshman and sophomore campaigns and wrestled at Division 1 sectionals in each of those years. He registered a 9-3 record in last year’s COVID-19 shortened season and finished third at regionals. Normally, that finish is good enough to move onto sectionals, but qualification rules were changed last year in a more streamlined postseason field.

Anderson said the will to work has been as strong as ever for the senior and added it’s not uncommon for Hughes to wake up at 3 or 4 a.m. to go for a 5-6 mile run and hit the weight room before many have even thought about starting their day.

“He’s not afraid to dig in and get after it,” Anderson said of Hughes. “It’s a lot of fun to watch him. His mental preparation is just so much better than it’s been. It’s just so much fun to watch him have his best year by far, and I hope to keep watching him for quite a while yet this year.”

Hughes is 5-0 in Big Rivers Conference dual competition — one of seven wrestlers in the conference to have five wins in as many BRC matches — and is tied with Menomonie’s Cody Kwak for the most pins in Big Rivers action this season (4). The senior finished ninth out of 35 grapplers at 126 in the two-day Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Wrestling Classic in late December, winning six out of his eight matches. Hughes finished third at the Merrill Bluejay Invitational on Jan. 8, winning three of his four matches on the day.

Anderson also credited Hughes and the Cardinal senior class with setting a standard of hard work that has spread to the team’s large group of younger athletes.

“David and the rest of our seniors set the standard for work ethic,” Anderson said. “They don’t make excuses, they do what they gotta do and they keep their heads up when they’re doing it.”

Hughes and the Cardinals will have a busy next week and a half, beginning with a home Big Rivers Conference dual versus New Richmond on Thursday. Chi-Hi also hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 27 with tournaments at Sparta (Saturday), Menomonie (Jan. 28) and Wisconsin Dells (Jan. 29) on the horizon before a two-week break before regionals on Feb. 12.

It’s a frantic and challenging close to the regular season that Anderson feels will prepare the Cardinals for the postseason. Chi-Hi heads west to New Richmond for Division 1 regionals with the top-four finishers in each weight classes moving one step from state to sectionals at Eau Claire North on Feb. 19.

“The rest of this month it’s going to be a grind for them,” Anderson said of the schedule. “We wrestle New Richmond on Thursday at home, and we go to Sparta on Saturday. And there’s some top-notch teams there, and there’s going to be some unbelievable competition there and we turn around the next week and go Thursday, Friday, Saturday. These guys have got their work cut out for them, and I think they’ll be looking forward to a break when we get to that. But I think if they’re still standing when the smoke all clears, we’re going to be going in the right direction and they’re going to be a lot closer as a group and as a unit.”

Leaders meet

Two of the Cloverbelt Conference’s remaining three unbeaten teams in dual competition meet Thursday evening in Cadott as the Hornets host Bloomer/Colfax.

The Hornets and Raptors are each 3-0 in conference competition thus far with one more round of league duals to go. Both teams are up on Regis/Altoona (2-2), Stanley-Boyd (1-3) and Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek (0-4) in the West Division, while Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (2-0) owns the top spot in the East Division over Abbotsford/Colby (1-1), Spencer/Columbus (1-1) and Thorp/Owen-Withee (0-2).

Same-place teams from both divisions will clash on Jan. 25 at the crossover meet in Abbotsford before Cadott hosts the Cloverbelt Conference individual tournament on Feb. 5.

