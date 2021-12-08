Prep Wrestling Preview: Cadott loaded for another strong season on the mat

The Cadott wrestling team’s roster is loaded once again as the Hornets seek success in the regular season and postseason.

A season ago the Hornets sent 11 wrestlers to sectionals and four to the Division 3 Individual State Wrestling Tournament with two winning state championships. As a team the Hornets qualified for the Division 3 team state competition for the first time since 2007.

The vast majority of those grapplers are back this year for 14th-year coach Josh Spaeth’s squad. As the top the Hornets bring back two state champions with senior Gavin Tegels and junior Brayden Sonnentag. Tegels won his first state championship as a junior at 220 pounds after a 19-1 campaign, becoming the 15th different wrestler to win a state title for the Hornets. Sonnentag went 2-for-2 in his high school career as he followed up a title in 2020 with an unbeaten effort to take home the crown at 120 pounds.

Tristan Drier advanced to state at 145 pounds in a 15-4 season while Lukas Simenson, Logan Harel, Nick Fasbender, Kaleb Sonnentag, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Axel Tegels all qualified for sectionals last year and helped the Hornets take first as a team at sectionals to advance to state. The team returns most of its lineup intact as Kane Mengel also returns in the heavyweight class.

“We have 11 returning starters from the 2020-21 season to our lineup and have many wrestlers ready to step in,” Spaeth said. “We have two returning state champions in our room that are very motivated to repeat. Gavin and Brayden set a very positive tone for the rest of the team to follow.”

Kaleb Lodahl, Brock Nesvacil, Nick Goettl, Ethan Duck, David Lallemont, Levi Lindsay, Caden Kingston and Wyatt Engel are all wrestlers expected to vie for those open spots in the lineup.

Cadott started the season with a 43-30 dual win over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro last Thursday before earning the team championship at the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday. The Hornets wrestle a nonconference dual at Boyceville on Thursday and will spend the rest of the month on the road before hosting the annual Cadott invitational on Jan. 8.

“We have a positive outlook for the season,” Spaeth said. “We are off to a great start and are excited to see what the season has in store for us. The coaching staff has high hopes for this team, but their success is up to them as a team. We need every wrestler to stay committed throughout the season, stay healthy and maintain good grades.

“If we do this, I feel the sky’s the limit for this team.”

Rothbauer leads Bloomer/Colfax returnersBowen Rothbauer finished in fourth place at the Division 2 individual state tournament a season ago and lead the list of returners this season for Bloomer/Colfax.

Rothbauer earned a 12-6 record and regional and sectional runner-up finishes before taking fourth at state for the Raptors.

Ethan Rubenzer finished second at sectionals while Alex Poirier and Luke Blanchard were each third at regionals a season ago for coach Cecil Philson.

Those returners fared well for the Raptors last Saturday at the season-opening John Timm duals as Rothbauer and Poirier finished unbeaten while Aiden Anderson, Rubenzer and Samy Espinal won three of their four matchups.

Bloomer/Colfax opens up the Cloverbelt dual portion of its schedule on Thursday at home against Eau Claire Regis/Altoona.

Nitz, Burzynski anchor Stanley-Boyd roster A pair of sectional qualifiers will lead the way for the Orioles on the mat with the return of Sasha Nitz and Breckin Burzynski.

Burzynski took fourth at Division 2 sectionals while Nitz was fifth and they along with Troy Trevino and Landen Hoel are the most experienced members of the Stanley-Boyd lineup.

Stanley-Boyd started the season with wins over Athens and Chequamegon at the Athens duals on Dec. 2 before Burzynski took first at 132, Nitz was second at 126 and Justin McManus (126) and Trevino (138) were third in their respective weight classes last Saturday at the Black River Falls invitational.

The Orioles travel to Medford on Thursday for a dual.

Duellman, Krizan return for Cornell/Gilman/LHTroy Duellman and Julian Krizan each finished fifth at sectionals last season and return looking to keep moving up the ranks for ninth-year Wolfpack coach Greg Sonnentag.

Krizan was fifth at 170 last year in a 12-2 campaign while Duellman posted an 11-5 record for the season as he was fifth at 132. Braeden Person is a two-year letterwinner for the program and new faces Preston Fredrickson and Ali Blodget join the ranks for the Wolfpack.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe opened the season at the Ladysmith quad on Tuesday and is back in action on Saturday at the Barron Invitational.

