The Cadott and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee wrestling teams each return state champions and experience and are both expected to be in the fight for the Cloverbelt Conference championship this season.
Cadott brings back five state qualifiers including unbeaten Division 3 160 pound state champion Brady Spaeth (46-0), who recently signed to wrestle collegiately at the University of Minnesota. Ethan Tegels (41-7, fourth place at 182) and Nelson Wahl (30-9, sixth place at 145) finished on the podium at the state tournament a season ago while Gavin Tegels (34-12) and Kaleb Sonnentag (26-20) advanced to Madison as freshmen.
Overall the Hornets have 12 wrestlers back in their lineup to go with a strong 10-person freshmen class with numerous youth state wrestlers to serve as a formidable core.
“We have a positive outlook for the season. We are off to a great start and are excited to see what the season has in store for us,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. “The coaching staff has high hopes for this team, but their success is up to them as a team. We need every wrestler to stay committed throughout the season, stay healthy, and maintain good grades. If we do this, I feel the sky’s the limit for this team.”
Cadott opens the season at the Ellsworth invitational on Saturday and will host the annual Cadott invitational on Jan. 11. The Hornets will start the postseason at home as the team hosts a Division 3 regional on Feb. 15, 2020.
The Orioles return experience in their own right led by Blaine Brenner (47-2), the Division 2 state champion at 106 pounds from a season ago. Sectional qualifiers Russell Dorn and Sasha Nitz return for the Orioles, as does Tyler Krizan after a 20-plus win campaign in 2018-19 and veteran Dustin Bergman.
Like the Hornets, the Orioles and coach Greg Burzynski believe they have the numbers and talent to contend for a conference crown. Both Cadott and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee tied for the best record in the league in dual matchups and the Orioles won the regular season ending Cloverbelt Conference tournament with the Hornets finishing third.
“I think we can do well in the conference again this season,” Burzynski said. “We have good numbers and should have a full team. The key is staying healthy and improving every single day.”
Bloomer/Colfax brings back two state qualifiers
The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team will have a strong core this winter with the return of two state qualifiers and two sectional qualifiers.
Sawyer Best and Mitch Harmon are back for coach Jim Poirier’s team after advancing to the Division 2 state championships last season. Best advanced to state at 132 pounds and had a 29-5 record while Harmon advanced to the quarterfinals at 138 pounds and tallied a 33-4 overall record.Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer each advanced to sectionals a season ago and return as well.
Bloomer/Colfax opens the season on Saturday at an invitational hosted by Glenwood City. The team has two home duals this season, hosting Northwestern on Dec. 17 in Bloomer and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm on Jan. 23 in Colfax.
New faces for Cornell/Gilman
The Wolfpack will have many new faces in the lineup this winter for coach Greg Sonnentag.
Two familiar grapplers for the team that return are senior Ethan Person and sophomore Julian Krizan. Person was an All-East Lakeland Conference a season ago while Krizan had a winning record in his freshman season.Newcomers Andrew Olson, Braeden Person, Kalley Krizan and Ali Blodgett come into the program and look to have successful first seasons.
Cornell/Gilman starts the season on Dec. 14 with an invitational at Barron. The program hosts two Lakeland Conference duals in January, welcoming Turtle Lake/Clayton on Jan. 9 and Bruce on Jan. 23.
