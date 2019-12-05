Members of the 2019-20 Chi-Hi wrestling team are (front row, from left): Miljun Russel Cadullo, Anthony Soberano, Qiundre Wald, Danny Moucha, John Ribienski, Larissa Kaz and Gabe Mattson. Second row: Ibrahim Velioski, Thomas Clary, Jaykob Hamman, Gabe Murry, David Hughes, Matthew Jeffries, Jake Mason and Ayden Johnson. Third row: Onur Ahmedoski, Alim Velioski, Zandy Slowiak, Taylor Pahl, Ross Kaz, Nick Kuha, Dalton McGraw and Austin Smith.
The Chi-Hi wrestling team will be leaning on an experienced group of upperclassmen to lead the way this winter.
The Cardinals bring back a number of contributors from last year’s team, a squad that sent five wrestlers to Division 1 sectionals.
“We’re hoping to rely on our seniors this year,” Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said. “They’ve been a good group, they’ve been a dependable bunch and we just hope they have their best season this senior year.”
Chi-Hi has six seniors on this season’s team with Matthew Jeffries, Daniel Moucha, Jaykob Hamman, Ross Kaz, Austin Smith and Taylor Pahl with Moucha, Kaz and Pahl qualifying for sectionals. Kaz finished with a 29-17 record overall and finished in fourth place at 160 pounds in the sectional round while Moucha (18-20) and Pahl (17-9) advanced out of regionals.
David Hughes and Alex Slowiak advanced to sectionals at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, while Austin Smith, Larissa Kaz and Wyatt Keyeski logged significant mat time a season ago and return. Anderson said a number of wrestlers have been dedicated to the offseason program and come into the year ready to go.
“It’s always a fine line between the kids that have the experience and the new kids that are out so we want to make sure we’re pushing our kids that are already in shape and wrestling all year,” Anderson said. “We want to be able to give them room to keep pushing and keep doing what they can do.”
Chi-Hi opened the season on Thursday evening with a home Big Rivers Conference dual against league heavyweight Hudson and while that matchup is the lone home event in the month of December for the team, the Cardinals will compete close to Chippewa Falls on a number of occasions early in the year.
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers dual competition next Thursday in Menomonie before competing at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational on Dec. 14. Road events at Eau Claire North (Dec. 19) and at Stanley-Boyd (Dec. 20) lead the team into another break where the squad will compete at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water tournament on Dec. 27-28.
The Cardinals have home duals in January with Rice Lake (Jan. 9) and River Falls (Jan. 30) to go with the program’s annual invitational on Jan. 18. With a veteran core and younger grapplers to go with it, Anderson wants to see his team work hard throughout the season and see how far that work ethic can carry it.
“It’s nothing fancy, it’s just show up every single day and get yourself better,” Anderson said. “We have a ton of kids coming in their off time and working and that’s really what it takes is outworking everybody. The moves are all the same in wrestling so it comes down to your heart, your attitude and what you can do.”
This season the Cardinals will have some traveling for the postseason with regionals at Hudson and sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids.
“I’m looking forward to seeing where we start and where we end and the group at the end is what I’m really most interested in,” Anderson said.
