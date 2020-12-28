Prep Wrestling Preview: Maximizing mat time the focus for Chi-Hi in slimmer schedule

Each time the Chi-Hi wrestling team is able to hit the mat against another team, the Cardinals want zero wasted motion.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered how sports are being contested thus far in the 2019-20 prep season and wrestling is taking as big of a hit as any sport.
Chi-Hi was victorious in its second dual of the season on Monday, pushing past Rice Lake 40-18 in a Big Rivers home event. Generally teams have duals on their schedules with the lion’s share of matches coming at multi-team tournaments on the weekends. But with those larger-scale events cut for the regular season, the Cardinals and others are adding a significant number of exhibition matches to give wrestlers as many opportunities for competition as possible.
“That’s the biggest benefit of this is we’re able to get multiple matches in,” Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said after Monday’s dual win. “These kids aren’t making a cut down to a weight to get a forfeit. We can find ways to get them more matches so that mat time is real good and these kids are learning from that.”
The mat time is vital for a Chi-Hi team with many new faces, wrestlers that are showing flashes of great things thus far.
One of the veterans on the team is David Hughes, a Division 1 sectional qualifier from a season ago after posting a 29-12 record and earning second team All-Big Rivers Conference and honorable mention All-Chippewa County accolades. Hughes picked up a pinfall win over Brody Lammers at 120 pounds on Monday, backing up a pinfall victory from Chi-Hi’s 48-27 dual win at Eau Claire North on Dec. 19.
Dalton McGraw earned a 9-0 major decision win over Rice Lake’s Brenden Nordeng at 152 after winning by pinfall earlier in the month against the Huskies. Chi-Hi’s Thomas Clary and Jake Mason grabbed pinfall wins versus Eau Claire North and Mason, Iverson Beckwith, Trey Prince, Ayden Johnson and Cooper Peloquin earned forfeit wins to help in Monday’s dual win.
Once the team enters the new year, competition will move to Thursdays and Anderson is hopeful his team will be able to better settle into a rhythm once the schedule gets more consistent.
“They’ve just got to adjust and they understand that and they want to and they’ll get there,” Anderson said.
Xander Neal (113) and Larissa Kaz (132) fell by pinfall on Monday while Nick Kuha and Clary were defeated by decision.
Wrestlers won’t have the benefit of 20+ matches in the regular season to find their groove, but thus far Anderson has been pleased with the effort the athletes have put in to improve.
“It’s just the way this group is doing things,” Anderson said. “They’re showing up on time, they’re working as hard as they possibly can. Now we’ve got to go out there and put it on the mat during our mat time is our biggest thing. They’re doing exactly what we’re asking them to. We’ve just got to get more mat time and get an attitude when we’re out there.”
Chi-Hi is back in action on Jan. 7 at home against Menomonie with a home matchup against Marshfield set for Jan. 14 before closing the regular season at Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 21. Anderson said additional teams could be added to the schedule in January as teams search for as much competition as possible. The postseason is currently scheduled to get underway on Jan. 30 with the Cardinals taking part in a Division 1 regional in New Richmond.
The learning curve for this year’s Cardinal team is sharp, but Anderson is confident his team is putting in the work to make improvements as the season goes on.
“They’re doing exactly what we’re asking of them to do and we’re getting more and more out of them every single day,” Anderson said. “Every one of them keeps showing up and doing what they need to do.”