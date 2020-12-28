Prep Wrestling Preview: Maximizing mat time the focus for Chi-Hi in slimmer schedule

Each time the Chi-Hi wrestling team is able to hit the mat against another team, the Cardinals want zero wasted motion.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered how sports are being contested thus far in the 2019-20 prep season and wrestling is taking as big of a hit as any sport.

Chi-Hi was victorious in its second dual of the season on Monday, pushing past Rice Lake 40-18 in a Big Rivers home event. Generally teams have duals on their schedules with the lion’s share of matches coming at multi-team tournaments on the weekends. But with those larger-scale events cut for the regular season, the Cardinals and others are adding a significant number of exhibition matches to give wrestlers as many opportunities for competition as possible.

“That’s the biggest benefit of this is we’re able to get multiple matches in,” Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said after Monday’s dual win. “These kids aren’t making a cut down to a weight to get a forfeit. We can find ways to get them more matches so that mat time is real good and these kids are learning from that.”

The mat time is vital for a Chi-Hi team with many new faces, wrestlers that are showing flashes of great things thus far.