Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Chi-Hi advances five to Division 1 sectionals

NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi wrestling team advanced five wrestlers to next Saturday's sectionals by virtue of strong finishes on Saturday at Division 1 regionals.

Iverson Beckwith, Gabe Mattison, David Hughes, Xander Neal and Jonathan Krager scored fourth-or-better finishes for the Cardinals and will be in action next Saturday at Eau Claire North.

Hughes (32-7) finished in second place at 126 pounds to lead the Cardinals. The senior pinned Hudson's Noah Moltzan in the the third period of their semifinal match before falling by 5-1 decision to Superior's Connor Krueger in the championship match. Hughes beat Moltzan by rule for second.

Neal and Krager are each moving on after taking third place. Neal (14-7) overcame a 132 semifinal defeat against New Richmond's Thomas Jefferson to beat Eau Claire North's Elijah Vlcek by a 13-8 sudden victory for third and lost by rule for second. Neal started his day with a pinfall win over Superior's Logan Jennings. Krager (20-14) earned a technical fall in his 138 quarterfinal before suffering a 15-4 major decision loss to New Richmond's Noah Henning. Krager bounced back with a 13-5 major decision win against Hudson's Riley Steltzner for third and fell by rule to Henning for second.

Beckwith and Mattison each finished fourth to advance to sectionals. Beckwith (11-14) started his day with a 10-2 major decision over Menomonie's Carter Olson but fell in his semifinal matchup to River Falls' Travis Moelter and in his third place match to Hudson's Austin Krenz, both by pinfall. Beckwith beat Olson by rule for fourth. Mattison (11-11) picked up a 17-0 technical fall win against Superior's Fjeordi Johnson but lost his next two matches in the semifinals to Menomonie's Kolyn Wolf by 7-2 decision and against New Richmond's Carter Sterba by 10-3 decision for third place. Mattison pinned Hudson's Ethan Anderson for fourth place.

Henry Brunner was sixth for the Cardinals with a pair of pinfall defeats at 106.

As a team the Cardinals were eighth with 7 4points as River Falls (227.5) bested Hudson (207) atop the team title standings.

Blanchard, Rothbauer win regional titles

At Neillsville, Bloomer/Colfax seniors Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer each won Division 2 regional titles.

Blanchard (25-5) pinned Regis/Altoona's Liam O'Connell in the 152 semifinals before a 14-0 major decision win against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Keeghan Anding in the championship match. Rothbauer (39-2) started his championship push at 160 with a pinfall over Abbotsford/Colby's Jacob Hoppe in the semifinals and followed up with a 7-1 decision win against Medford's Logan Kawa.

Ayden Anderson are Alex Poirier also moving on with second-place finishes. Anderson (15-15) advanced to the finals at 106 with a 19-0 technical fall over Medford's Rylan Zoellick before being pinned by Regis/Altoona's Deaglan O'Connell in the championship match. Anderson beat Zoellick by rule for second. Poirier (15-7) picked up a pinfall win in his 145 semifinal matchup against Medford's Cory Lindahl before suffering a 6-0 decision defeat to Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka in the championship match. Anderson finished second by rule over Lindahl.

Brok McCann (9-10) was third at 195, one spot away from advancing to sectionals. McCann fell to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dan Polzin by pinfall in the 195 semis but bounced back to beat Regis/Altoona's Alex Wood with a pin before falling by rule to Polzin for second.

Brison Tuschl finished fourth at 120, James McElroy and Samy Espinal came home fifth at 126 and 220, respectively, and Evan Nitek finished sixth at 182 for the Raptors. Bloomer/Colfax finished fourth with 128.5 points as Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal won the team regional title with 220 points over Regis/Altoona (198.5).

