RIVER FALLS — The Cadott wrestling team advanced five grapplers to Saturday's semifinals at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic by virtue of unbeaten performances on Friday.
Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds), Brady Spaeth (170), Gavin Tegels (195), Ethan Tegels (220 and Josh Briggs (285) were unbeaten in Friday's action as Sonnentag, Ethan Tegels and Briggs won all three of their matches while Brady Spaeth and Gavin Tegels were each 2-0. Logan Harel (113), Tristan Drier (138) and Cole Pfeiffer (152) were each 3-1 and Dawson Webster (145) won two of his three matches.
Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best (132) and Bowen Rothbauer (152) were each unbeaten on day one in their respective weight classes to advance to the semifinals and Luke Blanchard (113) finished 2-1 on day one.
Cornell/Gilman's Ethan Person went 2-2 for the Wolfpack at 113 pounds.
Cadott leads the Division 3 team standings after day one with 207.5 points, in front of Boyceville (112). Cornell/Gilman is tied for 12th in Division 3 with seven points.
River Falls (180.5) leads the Division 1 team standings with Bloomer/Colfax (75) in eighth.
Chi-Hi's Smith 2-1 on first day at Oshkosh
At Oshkosh, Austin Smith went won two of three matches on the first day of the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.
Smith overcame an early 8-7 decision defeat to win over Slinger's Nathan Rafko by a 11-3 major decision before besting Racine Park's Anthony Nielsen by a 9-3 decision at 182.
Daniel Moucha went 2-2 at 145, winning with two pinfalls among his four matches on the day.
Coleman (232) leads the team scoring after day one with Chi-Hi (28.5) in 59th place.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner advances to Bi-State semis
At La Crosse, Blaine Brenner won all three of his matchups to advance to the semifinals at the Bi-State Classic.
Brenner won all three of his matchups by pinfall, pinning Spencer/Columbus' Treyton Ackman in the third period to advance to Saturday's semis.
Dustin Bergman won three of his four matches at 132, earning one pin, one decision and one major decision victory. Tyler Krizan had two pinfall wins as a part of a 2-1 day at 220 for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee is 12th in Division 2 team scoring with 66 points as Luxemburg-Casco (139.5) leads after the first day.