SPENCER — The Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee wrestling team used a balanced effort to win the Cloverbelt Conference Tournament championship on Saturday afternoon.
Blaine Brenner and Russell Dorn won titles in their respective weight classes while four others finished second and four finished third.
"The boys really performed well today," Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said. "We had six in the finals and the boys really wrestled well and sealed the team race for us in the third and fifth place matches and they worked hard for bonus points."
Brenner took first at 106 pounds with three wins, lastly defeating Abbotsford/Colby's River Halopka by pinfall in one minute, 34 seconds. Dorn won his title at 132 by injury decision over Regis/Altoona's Tyler Srp.
Sasha Nitz (113), Dustin Bergman (126), Tyler Krizan (220) and Sean Hassamer (285) were runners-up in their weight classes, advancing to the finals.
Ruben Sanchez (120), Joey McDermond (138), Dalton McDermond (145) and Preston Potaczek (170) were third for the Orioles as the team finished with 208.5 points.
Abbotsford/Colby (182.5) was second with Cadott (176) third.
The Hornets earned three championships as Nelson Wahl (145), Brady Spaeth (160) and James Pfeiffer (170) won titles.
Wahl defeated Abbotsford/Colby's Logan Ruesch by pinfall in his title match, Spaeth improved to 36-0 by defeating Spencer/Columbus' Carson Hildebrandt by pinfall for first place and Pfeiffer also moved his record to 36-0 by beating Abbotsford/Colby's Joseph Aguilera by pinfall in their title match.
Kaleb Sonnentag (120), Ethan Tegels (182) and Gavin Tegels (195) each finished second and Ethan Duck (126) was third.
Thorp's Ayden Webster was third at 220 for the Cardinals, who finished eighth as a team with 22 points.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee opens Division 2 regionals next Saturday at Black River Falls. Cadott hosts a Division 3 regional on the same day while Thorp is at Edgar.
Cornell/Gilman's Pickerign, Kraus wins Lakeland Conference title
At Gilman, Sam Pickerign and Spencer Kraus each earned championships at the Lakeland Conference Tournament.
Pickerign had a pinfall win before beating Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren's Landyn Johnson by 3-1 decision for the title at 132. Kraus also used a pinfall win to advance to the finals before beating Shell Lake's Cory Kidder by 8-1 decision for the crown at 160 pounds.
Brooks Kraus (106), Ethan Person (113) and Julian Krizan (152) each finished fourth as Cornell/Gilman took seventh in team standings with 94 points. St. Croix Falls won the team championship with 321 points.
Cornell/Gilman is in Division 3 regional action next Saturday in Cadott.
Bloomer/Colfax's Best, Harmon first at Heart O'North Conference tourney
At Chetek, Sawyer Best and Mitchel Harmon each finished first in their weight classes to lead Bloomer/Colfax at the Heart O'North Conference Tournament.
Best went unbeaten at 132 pounds, winning his three matches capped with a 5-2 decision win over Austin Defoe for the crown. Harmon also went 3-0, beating Cumberland's Benett Schramski by 10-3 decision to take first at 138 pounds.
Luke Blanchard (106) and Alex Poirier (113) each finished in second place and Bowen Rothbauer (152) took fourth as the Raptors were seventh in team scoring with 102 points. Spooner (191.5) took home the team championship.
Bloomer/Colfax wrestles in a Division 2 regional at Baldwin-Woodville next Saturday.
