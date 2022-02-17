Prep Wrestling Sectional Notebook: Added consistency pays off for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's regional champion Duellman

Consistency has been the key this season for Troy Duellman.

The Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe sophomore wrestler has taken a big step forward this season for the Wolfpack entering Saturday’s Division 3 individual sectionals in St. Croix Falls.

Duellman (30-10) won a regional title this past weekend in Cadott, outscoring his opponents by a combined 17-0 in a pair of convincing victories at 145 pounds. The sophomore defeated Glenwood City’s Jonas Draxler by a 11-0 major decision in the semifinals before earning a 6-0 decision win against Cadott’s Ethan Duck for the championship.

“Looking at the bracket we were pretty hopeful he could go out there and win it,” Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe coach Greg Sonnentag said after regionals. “So he went out there and didn’t make any mistakes and stayed in control of the matches and put himself in a good spot for next weekend.”

As a freshman, Duellman posted an 11-5 record in a COVID-shortened season, taking fifth place at sectionals at 132 after finishing second at regionals. Earlier in the year Duellman won the Cadott invitational championship at 145 with four victories and finished second at the Lakeland Conference championships, falling to Clear Lake’s Tyler Sunday by pinfall late in the third period of the championship match.

“He’s maturing as a wrestler,” Sonnentag said of Duellman. “He’s wrestling mistake-free for the most part. Last week (at the conference meet) he was putting together a decent match against a Clear Lake kid and he got caught at the end of the match.”

Present and futureChi-Hi will have five wrestlers in action in Saturday’s Division 1 sectional at Eau Claire North.

The roster of five Cardinal grapplers in action offers a unique mix of senior veterans as well as young competitors that could be the foundation of the team in future years.

Seniors David Hughes, Gabe Mattison and Iverson Beckwith along with sophomore Xander Neal and freshman Jonathan Krager earned top-four finishes last Saturday in New Richmond at regionals. Hughes (32-7) finished second at 126 while Beckwith (11-14) and Mattison (11-11) were fourth at 113 and 120, respectively. Neal (14-7) finished third at 132 and Krager (20-14) was third at 138. Last year the Cardinals advanced zero wrestlers out of regionals with Hughes and Neal each being one spot out of advancement.

Throughout the year, Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson has credited the work his seniors have done both for their production on the mat as well as their leadership away from it. Neal took third with a 13-8 sudden victory over Eau Claire North’s Elijah Vlcek to clinch third last weekend.

“I would say, and he would agree with me, that he didn’t wrestle his best today and that’s great because he knows he can wrestle better and he knows he needs to going into the sectional,” Anderson said of Neal after regionals. “Boy he’s really turned it on. Just a solid, non-vocal leader. He leads by example and does things right every day. I love the way he goes about things.”

The freshman Krager has made the quick transition to high school competition in taking third a week ago with two dominant wins.

“Jon’s turned it on and he’s really starting to understand high school wrestling compared to what it used to be when you’re wrestling one-minute periods (in youth) and now you’re wrestling two-minute periods,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to have some strategy and he’s figuring that out.”

Young gun Like Chi-Hi, Bloomer/Colfax has talent both experienced and new coming into this Saturday’s Division 2 sectional in Amery.

Seniors Luke Blanchard (25-5), Bowen Rothbauer (39-2) and Alex Poirier (15-7) advanced out of regionals along with sophomore Ayden Anderson (15-15). The senior trio have been cornerstones for the Raptors in recent years with Rothbauer seeking his third trip to the state individual tournament. Blanchard and Poirier are at sectionals after just missing out with third-place finishes in 2021’s regional round.

Anderson will be at sectionals for the first time after taking second at 106 last Saturday at regionals in Neillsville. Anderson came out strong with a 19-0 technical fall win over Medford’s Ryan Zoellick in the semifinals before falling in the championship match by pin.

“It was exciting for him,” Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson said of Anderson after regionals. “He’s only a sophomore. He’s got some time left in wrestling here. He was excited about qualifying.”

4-for-4

Stanley-Boyd senior Sasha Nitz qualified for his fourth sectional in as many years last Saturday after taking second place at 120 in Cadott.

Nitz (16-7) won his semifinal matchup over Glenwood City’s James Knight after Knight was called for a defensive pin. The senior went on to battle Cadott’s Logan Harel to a tight 5-3 defeat in the championship match and took second by rule over Knight. The matchup with Harel marked the second week in a row the two matched up in a contest that came down to the wire. Harel defeated Nitz in overtime 5-3 a week earlier for third place at the Cloverbelt Conference tournament. Last year Nitz was fifth at 120 in Division 2 sectionals, as a sophomore he fell in his first two matchups at 113 and was pinned in his first match at 113 as a freshman.

Nitz joins Breckin Burzynski (25-5) and Troy Trevino (25-10) as Orioles in action in St. Croix Falls. Burzynski and Trevino were second in regionals at 126 and 132, respectively.

