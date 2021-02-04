Prep Wrestling Sectional Notebook: Cadott advances 12 wrestlers to sectionals to battle for Division 3 state team tournament berth

At the start of the season, the possibility of a postseason was unknown. But the Hornets attacked their training like one would be held and the team is seeing the results.

“We took the philosophy with the kids, and the kids bought in that we’re going to train as if it’s a postseason,” Spaeth said. “We’ve trained as hard as we ever have and as we did in the past if there was a postseason. The kids did that, and our kids are in very good shape right now. Going into this weekend everybody needs to do their best. If they lose they got to go get the next best thing and wrestle for their team and fight whether they win or lose. Just work as hard as you can.”

Nitz new at 120

Stanley-Boyd junior Sasha Nitz will compete at Division 2 sectionals for the third time on Saturday in Neillsville.

Nitz advanced at 120 by finishing second last Saturday at regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona. The junior spent much of the season at 126 but was unable to beat out fellow sectional qualifier Breckin Burzynski for a spot in the varsity lineup. Nitz was able to move down for regionals and made an immediate impact with a pinfall win over Regis/Altoona’s Mark Mauer to advance to the regional title match, where he fell by an 8-5 decision to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Derek Zschernitz.