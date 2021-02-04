Prep Wrestling Sectional Notebook: Cadott advances 12 wrestlers to sectionals to battle for Division 3 state team tournament berth

The criteria for one of the Cadott wrestling team’s main goals each year is different for 2021, but it is still within the Hornets’ grasp as teams head for statewide sectionals this Saturday.
Cadott advanced a strong 12-wrestler contingent out of last Saturday’s Division 3 regional in Edgar and has the opportunity to qualify for the upcoming team state tournament with another strong performance.
The Hornets had six regional champions and six runner-up finishers as they finished in first place in the team standings with 285 points. In prior years, that would have advanced the team to a team sectional where they would’ve faced off with other regional champs from their section in a four-team dual tournament. But the rules were altered this season amid the ongoing COVID-19, and the top-scoring team in each sectional will be the to advance to the state tournament.
“We wish we had a chance to dual it out to go to state but I’ll be honest with you, we’ll take whatever we can get,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. “These kids have worked so hard to have an opportunity to compete.”
Cooper Porzondek punched his ticket to the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming state championships in two events for Chi-Hi on Saturday with strong performances at sectionals.
Eight of Cadott’s 12 sectional-bound wrestlers were represented in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 3 state rankings. Brayden Sonnentag won a state championship a season ago at 106 pounds and has remained just as dominant in his sophomore season as he moves up to 120. Sonnentag is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class and scored two pin wins at regionals to improve to 13-0.
Nelson Wahl (11-0) is ranked second at 160 pounds and coming off a regional title following a 5-0 win over Stratford’s Ryan Becker. Gavin Tegels (12-1) is ranked second at 220 and secured a regional crown with a pinfall win over Stratford’s Cole Marten. Logan Harel (9-4) won a regional title at 113, Nick Fasbender (9-4) finished first at 132 and Tristen Drier (12-1) took the top spot at 145. Drier ranked fifth, Harel was sixth and Fasbender has had a strong season after getting into the lineup late in 2019-20 and is unranked in the state polls entering sectionals.
Lukas Simenson (5-6), Ashton Bremness (7-4), Kaleb Sonnentag (7-5), Cole Pfeiffer (9-3), Dawson Webster (11-2) and Axel Tegels (3-4) were each second in their respective classes with Webster ninth (182), Pfeiffer tenth (152), Sonnentag an honorable mention (138) in their weight classes.
The Hornets’ quest to qualify for team state for the first time since 2007 will be a challenging one. Cadott was ranked fifth in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 3 team standings, two spots ahead of Stratford with sectional host Saint Croix Falls 10th and Boyceville at honorable mention. Those other teams are also well represented at this Saturday’s sectional, and Spaeth knows his team is going to need to battle for every single point if it wants to finish on top.
This year’s Division 3 team state tournament will be held at Wausau West High School on Saturday, Feb. 20.
At the start of the season, the possibility of a postseason was unknown. But the Hornets attacked their training like one would be held and the team is seeing the results.
“We took the philosophy with the kids, and the kids bought in that we’re going to train as if it’s a postseason,” Spaeth said. “We’ve trained as hard as we ever have and as we did in the past if there was a postseason. The kids did that, and our kids are in very good shape right now. Going into this weekend everybody needs to do their best. If they lose they got to go get the next best thing and wrestle for their team and fight whether they win or lose. Just work as hard as you can.”
Nitz new at 120
Stanley-Boyd junior Sasha Nitz will compete at Division 2 sectionals for the third time on Saturday in Neillsville.
Prep Wrestling Division 2 Regionals: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer earn championships
EAU CLAIRE — Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner and Bloomer/Colfax’s Ethan Rubenzer each took hom…
Nitz advanced at 120 by finishing second last Saturday at regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona. The junior spent much of the season at 126 but was unable to beat out fellow sectional qualifier Breckin Burzynski for a spot in the varsity lineup. Nitz was able to move down for regionals and made an immediate impact with a pinfall win over Regis/Altoona’s Mark Mauer to advance to the regional title match, where he fell by an 8-5 decision to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Derek Zschernitz.
Nitz went 23-12 as a sophomore in earning All-Chippewa County honorable mention accolades and won 19 matches as a freshman.
“He’s a tough wrestler,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of Nitz after regionals. “He’s got kind of an unorthodox style. He’s more compact. He’s a shorter kid, but he’s got a motor on him. He’s a goer. He doesn’t quit. He’s like the Energizer Bunny.”
Nitz is joined at sectionals by two-time state champion Blaine Brenner, 2019-20 state qualifier Tyler Krizan and freshman Burzynski.
Krizan catching on
Another Krizan is showing his wrestling chops as Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe junior Julian Krizan enters Saturday’s sectional in Saint Croix Falls wrestling at a high level.
Krizan (11-0) remained unbeaten on the season at Saturday’s regional in Cornell, using a pinfall win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s Thor Sather and a 7-2 decision triumph against Ladysmith’s Matthew Roach to win the title at 170.
The junior didn’t start wrestling until high school but has made strides quickly. Krizan earned Central Wisconsin West Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region honors last fall with the Gilman football team.
“He started wrestling as a freshman so he’s just steadily improved,” Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe coach Greg Sonnentag said of Krizan. “He’s a quick learner, a great athlete. So I guess what you’re seeing is a continuation of what he’s been doing for the last couple years.”
Freshman Troy Duellman (9-3) will compete at 132 on Saturday following his second-place regional finish. Duellman has been a steady worker in the program’s youth ranks prior to entering high school and has continued his success.
“He hit a growth spurt and he’s wrestling real well,” Sonnentag said of Duellman. “He’s competed real well against the area’s best wrestler this year.”