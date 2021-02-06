Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Cadott advances to Division 3 team state tournament with sectional championship

SAINT CROIX FALLS — Every point mattered.
And the Cadott wrestling team earned enough to take home a Division 3 sectional championship and advance to the upcoming team state tournament on Saturday while advancing four wrestlers to next weekend's individual state tournament.
The Hornets finished the day with 170 points, nine in front of the host Saints and 18 ahead of Stratford for the top spot as Cadott will vie for a team state championship on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Wausau West High School.
"Between us, Saint Croix Falls and Stratford and especially Saint Croix Falls it was back and forth all day and we had a pretty tough second round and we regrouped as a team and said we need to come through the backside and get pins and wrestle to the next best things and the kids did that," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "Every wrestler did their part today."
But before then the Hornets will have four wrestlers in action next weekend at the individual state tournament at Wausau East High School as Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels won sectional championships in their respective weight classes with Tristen Drier and Nelson Wahl advancing with second-place finishes.
Sonnentag (16-0) worked quickly to earn a championship at 120 pounds, winning all three matches on the day by pinfall. First-round pin wins over Chequamegon's Sebastian Barnabus and Saint Croix Falls' Josh Davidsaver advanced the sophomore to the championship match where he pinned Ladysmith's Clayton Roscoe in 2:57 to take the title.
Tegels (15-1) also had three pin wins on the day at 220 with his longest match coming right off the bat in securing a pin on Unity's Ethan Feist in 4:49. Tegels followed that win in the quarterfinals by defeating Durand's Ethan Brunner in the semifinals in 39 seconds before securing a title with a pin of Cumberland's Milan Monchilovich in 2:31.
Drier (15-2) won three of his four matches on the day, the last coming by the slimmest of margins as he edged Ira Bialzik by a 4-3 decision at 145 in the second place match to move on. Trier started the day by pinning Cumberland's Devin Roff before earning a 6-0 decision win in the quarterfinals against Clear Lake's Matthew Anderson. Stratford's Elijah Lucio won by a 3-2 decision over Drier in the championship match before Drier earned second.
Wahl (15-1) had to work his way through the consolation rounds following a semifinal loss to Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen by pinfall at 160. But Wahl was up to the task and picked up pins of Mondovi's Alan George and Stratford's Ryan Becker to move into the second-place match where he pinned Saint Croix Falls' Grady Guggisberg.
Kaleb Sonnentag and Dawson Webster just missed out on advancing after third-place finishes in their classes. Sonnentag (10-6) won three of his five matches at 138, his three wins came by pinfall as he had to battle back after a semifinal loss to Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday. Sonnentag advanced to the second-place match but lost by rule to Sunday. Webster (14-3) suffered a similar fate after a 3-2 decision loss in the 182 semifinals to Shell Lake's Blake Flach. Webster had two pins and one major decision win to make his way into the second place match before falling by rule to Flach.
Nick Fasbender (11-6) was fourth at 132 and Cole Pfeiffer (11-5) finished fourth at 152 while Logan Harel (10-6) was fifth at 113. Lukas Simenson (106 pounds) and Axel tegels (195) were each sixth with Ashton Bremness falling in both matches at 126.
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman and Julian Krizan each finished in fifth place for the Wolfpack.
Duellman (11-5) won two of his four matches at 132, falling by major decision against Saint Croix Falls' Mason Will to start the day before a pinfall win over Clear Lake's Shane Larson. Tyler Schunck defeated Duellman by 5-2 decision in the consolation semi before Duellman capped his day with a 3-1 decision win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm's Justin Folwer for fifth.
Krizan (12-2) pinned Boyceville's Kyle Lipke to advance to the semifinals at 170 before he was pinned by Stratford's Logan Rueth. Ladysmith's Matthew Roach then pinned Krizan in the consolation semis before Krizan defeated Lipke by rule for fifth.
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe was 15th in team scoring with 17 points.
Stanley-Boyd's Brenner wins Division 2 sectional title
At Neillsville, Blaine Brenner's bid for a third consecutive state championship rolls on as the senior secured a Division 2 sectional title in impressive fashion.
Brenner (15-0) pinned his way to the title at 132, starting his day with a quarterfinal win over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's David Hiles in 2:52 before securing first-round pins of Baldwin-Woodville's Austin Schmidt and Northwestern's Markus Brown for the championship.
Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer is also advancing to state following his second-place finish at 152. Rothbauer (10-4) pinned Prescott's Sam Murphy in the quarterfinals and secured a 6-4 decision victory against Northwestern's Tanner Kaufman in the semifinals before being edged by Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka by 5-4 decision for first. Rothbauer beat Murphy by rule for second.
Stanley-Boyd freshman Breckin Burzynski finished fourth while Sasha Nitz and Tyler Krizan were each fifth for the Orioles. Burzynski (12-6) won two of his four matches, starting with a 4-2 decision win against Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink before suffering a 6-2 decision defeat to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Tanner Anderson. Burzynski stayed alive in the consolation round with a pinfall win over West Salem/Bangor's Zach Servais but lost by 10-5 decision to Regis/Altoona's Chase Kostka in the third-place match.
Nitz (3-3) pinned Hayward/Northwood's Noah Christianson at 120 to start the day, but lost by major decision to Amery's Wyatt Ingham in the semis. He lost again to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Carson Koss in the consolation semis before beating Christianson by rule for fifth. Krizan (10-5) opened his day with a pinfall loss to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Trevor Daffinson, followed by a pinfall win on Barron's William Weise. Krizan lost in the consolation semis to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gunner Hoffmann by 4-2 decision before capping his day with a pin of Saint Croix Central's Josh Bair.
Ethan Rubenzer finished sixth for Bloomer/Colfax, earning a 12-1 major decision win against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Ben Peterson as a part of a 1-3 day at 160.
Amery won the team championship with 167 points as Stanley-Boyd was ninth with 57 points and Bloomer/Colfax was 17th with 23.
This year's Division 2 state individual tournament takes place next Saturday at Adams-Friendship High School.