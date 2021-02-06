Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Cadott advances to Division 3 team state tournament with sectional championship

Tegels (15-1) also had three pin wins on the day at 220 with his longest match coming right off the bat in securing a pin on Unity's Ethan Feist in 4:49. Tegels followed that win in the quarterfinals by defeating Durand's Ethan Brunner in the semifinals in 39 seconds before securing a title with a pin of Cumberland's Milan Monchilovich in 2:31.

Drier (15-2) won three of his four matches on the day, the last coming by the slimmest of margins as he edged Ira Bialzik by a 4-3 decision at 145 in the second place match to move on. Trier started the day by pinning Cumberland's Devin Roff before earning a 6-0 decision win in the quarterfinals against Clear Lake's Matthew Anderson. Stratford's Elijah Lucio won by a 3-2 decision over Drier in the championship match before Drier earned second.

Wahl (15-1) had to work his way through the consolation rounds following a semifinal loss to Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen by pinfall at 160. But Wahl was up to the task and picked up pins of Mondovi's Alan George and Stratford's Ryan Becker to move into the second-place match where he pinned Saint Croix Falls' Grady Guggisberg.