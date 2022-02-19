Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Cadott sending seven wrestlers to Division 3 individual state tournament

SAINT CROIX FALLS — The Cadott wrestling team will be well represented at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament after the Hornets advanced seven wrestlers from Saturday's sectional.

Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels picked up sectional championships while Kaleb Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl and Cole Pfeiffer are also moving on with top-three finishes.

Brayden Sonnentag (42-1) was dominant in his three wins at 126 pounds, starting with pinfall wins over Clear Lake's Mitchell Anderson and Bruce's Kyle Whitcome in 39 seconds or quicker to move into the finals where he defeated Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski by 17-0 technical fall.

Drier (44-2) started with a pinfall win against Chequamegon's Dominic Schmidt before earned a 9-3 decision over Cameron's Tommy Quinn in the 152 semis. Drier bested Spring Valley/Elmwood's Max Schmitt in a 5-2 decision in the finals.

Tegels (45-1) didn't get out of the first period in any of his three matches at 220, pinning Turtle Lake/Clayton's Skylar Findley, Ladysmith's Jack Lazar and Unity's Ethan Feist in 1:53 or quicker to grab the championship.

Kaleb Sonenntag is onto state after taking second at 138. Sonnentag (33-10) used two pins to make his way to the finals where he fell by 7-0 decision against CLear Lake's Dominic Leintz, but beat Saint Croix Falls' Austin Opel by rule for second. Lodahl (27-14) lost his first match of the day with a pinfall defeat to Saint Croix Falls' Cole Steffen in the 106 quarterfinals, but won his next two matches by pinfall to come back for third before falling via rule to Steffen for second. Pfeiffer (41-8) earned a 14-4 major decision win over Mondovi's Alan George in the 160 quarterfinals before falling by a 16-1 technical fall to Saint Croix Falls' Kole Marko in the semis. Pfeiffer utilized two quick pinfalls in the semifinals including one over Cumberland's Josh Simon for third place before being pinned late in his match for second versus Boyceville's Ira Bialzik.

Stanley-Boyd's Sasha Nitz and Burzynski as well as Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman are also onto state by virtue of their top-three finishes.

Nitz worked his way through the consolation bracket to take third at 120. Nitz (19-9) pinned Durand's Joey Baker to start competition before being pinned by Cumberland's Dawson Johnson in the semifinals. The senior came back to win by 7-0 decision against Bruce's Ronan Garica before scoring a 9-5 decision win against Cadott's Logan Harel to take third.

Burzynski worked around his loss to Sonnentag with a pair of decision wins and a pinfall victory to take second at 126. Burzynski edged Saint Croix Falls' Kaden Clark in the quarterfinals and pinned Ladysmith's Clayton Roscoe in the semifinals before ultimately coming back to beat Clear Lake's Mitchell Anderson 4-2 for the runner-up spot.

Harel and Levi Lindsey just missed out on advancing to state with fourth-place finishes. Harel (23-8) pinned Whitehall's Marcus Petersen in the 120 quarterfinals before suffering a 6-2 overtime loss to Saint Croix Falls' Josh Davidsaver in the semis. Harel came back to earn a 5-0 decision on Chequamegon's Aiden Meisbauer before falling to Nitz. Lindsey pinned Blair-Taylor's Dylan Elvaker in the 195 quarterfinals but was pinned in the semis by Saint Croix Falls' Eli Prokop. Lindsay stayed alive with a pin of Bruce's Caleb Wojcik but was pinned for third by Boyceville's Sabastian Nielson.

Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino finished fourth at 132, starting with an 11-5 decision over Phillips' Daniel Adomaitis. Saint Croix Falls' Mason Will earned a 10-0 major decision in the semis before Trevino picked up an 18-5 major decision over Whitehall's Matthew Poulos to stay alive before his tourney ended in a 8-1 decision loss to Glenwood City's Gabe Knops.

Cadott's Ethan Duck (19-14) fell in his two matches at 145 while Caden Kingston (11-11) was pinned in his lone match at 170.

Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins won his first match at 285 with a pinfall over Ladysmith's Nic Bratina before losing his next two by pin. Cera Philson was pinned in her opening match at 113 as well for Thorp/Owen-Withee.

Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer third in Division 2

At Amery, Bowen Rothbauer is onto state for the third time for Bloomer/Colfax.

Rothbauer took fourth place at 160 to punch his ticket to Madison. Rothbauer (160) won his first two matches of the day by beating G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Ben Peterson by an 11-2 major decision before pinning Osceola's Jacob Sedivy in the semifinals. Rothbauer lost the championship match to Amery's Eddie Simes via 7-2 decision and was defeated for second by Ellsworth's Ivan Veendendall in a 5-3 decision.

Luke Blanchard finished fourth for the Raptors at 152. Blanchard (152) pinned Barron's Joseph Mashak to start the day before being pinned by Amery's Wyatt Ingham in the semifinals. He came back to earn a 16-1 technical fall win against West Salem/Bangor's Cody Petersen to move into the third place match where he was defeated in a 7-1 decision by Prescott's Sam Murphy.

Ayden Anderson (15-17) and Alex Poirier (15-9) lost their two matches for Bloomer/Colfax.

