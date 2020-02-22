2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament

Fellow senior Taylor Pahl finished in third place at 285, one spot away from moving on to Madison. Pahl (17-6) won his opening matchup with a pinfall in two minutes and 59 seconds over Wisconsin Rapids' Sam Scheidegger. Pahl lost his semifinal match to Merrill's Zach Iribarren by 9-7 decision but battled back to defeat River Falls' Gabe Glaubitz by injury stoppage. Pahl faced another Big Rivers foe in the second-place match, falling by decision 4-1 against Menomonie's Girard Jones.

"Taylor really turned it on a lot at the end of the year here and really has made some strides and I cannot say enough for how proud I am of him," Anderson said. "For him to put in the hard work he put in, and to not back down from anybody, he really has turned the corner in a lot of ways and more than wrestling, in life too."

David Hughes (29-11), Daniel Moucha (25-15) and Austin Smith (31-10) each fell in their respective opening round matches. Hughes was pinned in the third round at 113 by Marshfield's Shane Westerhausen, the senior Moucha fell by major decision at 145 against Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal and fellow senior Smith was pinned by D.C. Everest's Nick Klug at 182.