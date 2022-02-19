Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Menomonie advances three to Division 1 state individual championships

EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie wrestling team advanced three competitors to the Division 1 individual state wrestling championships with strong performances on Saturday at Eau Claire North.

Kellan Aure, Brayten Casey and Cody Kwak are moving on after top-two finishes to lead the Mustangs.

Aure (22-3) brought home a sectional championship at 132 pounds with three victories. Aure started the day with a 16-0 technical fall victory over Lakeland Union/Mercer's Tyson Skubal in the first round. He followed up with an 8-0 major decision against Wausau East's Maddox Rye and capped the day with an exciting 5-3 tiebreaker win over Marshfield's Keagan Cliver.

Casey (39-3) finished as the runner-up at 106, using two first-period pinfall wins to advance to the championship match where he fell by a 7-3 decision to Hudson's Liam Neitzel. Casey rebounded to earn a 13-1 major decision win over River Falls' Jonas Longsdorf to qualify for state.

Kwak (38-5) overcame a semifinal matchup to work his way into second place at 220. Kwak started the day with a 6-5 decision win against Marshfield's James Clements and fell by 10-2 major decision to Merrill's Ryder Depies. Kwak came back to defeat Wausau West's Colton Geurink by forfeit and pinned D.C. Everest's Mitchell Danielski in 46 seconds to clinch second place.

Nick Haviland, Brady Thompson and Josh Boyette each fell in their opening round matchups. Haviland (26-15) was pinned by Wausau West's Connor Calmes, Thompson (16-11) was pinned by Marshfield's Cody Weix and Boyette (15-4) was pinned by Rhinelander's Joseph Fugle.

The Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament begins on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer third in Division 2

At Amery, Bowen Rothbauer is onto state for the third time for Bloomer/Colfax.

Rothbauer took fourth place at 160 to punch his ticket to Madison. Rothbauer (160) won his first two matches of the day by beating G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Ben Peterson by an 11-2 major decision before pinning Osceola's Jacob Sedivy in the semifinals. Rothbauer lost the championship match to Amery's Eddie Simes via 7-2 decision and was defeated for second by Ellsworth's Ivan Veendendall in a 5-3 decision.

Luke Blanchard finished fourth for the Raptors at 152. Blanchard (152) pinned Barron's Joseph Mashak to start the day before being pinned by Amery's Wyatt Ingham in the semifinals. He came back to earn a 16-1 technical fall win against West Salem/Bangor's Cody Petersen to move into the third place match where he was defeated in a 7-1 decision by Prescott's Sam Murphy.

Ayden Anderson (15-17) and Alex Poirier (15-9) lost their two matches for Bloomer/Colfax.

Boyceville's Dormanen wins Division 3 title

At Saint Croix Falls, the Bulldogs advanced four to the Division 3 tournament including one sectional champion.

Tyler Dormanen took first place at 170 and will be joined by teammates Ira Bialzik, Sabastian Nielson and John Klfestad at state after each member of the trio finished third or better to move on.

Dormanen (43-4) was dominant on his way to the sectional title, pinning Turtle Lake/Clayton's Wyatt Nitchey in 1:22 in the quarterfinals before earning a 16-0 technical fall win against Cochrane-Fountain City's Sam Schutz in the semis. Dormanen picked up another quick pin in the title match, beating Blair-Taylor's Jackson Schramek in 1:22 to take the crown.

Bialzik (23-7) started with a bye before picking up a 16-3 major decision win on Cumberland Josh Simon in the semifinals at 160. Bialzik lost by 23-8 major decision to Saint Croix Falls' Kole Marko but came back to pin Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer for second.

Nielson (39-8) pinned Mondovi's Tristen Teigen in the 195 quarterfinals before a 7-4 defeat to Ladysmith's Grant Rydlund moved Nielson into the consolation round. Nielson came back with a pinfall in 3:04 over Turtle Lake/Clayton's Parker Lyttle before beating Cadott's Levi Lindsay by pinfall in one minute to advance and then pinned Saint Croix Falls' Eli Prokop for second.

Klefstad (28-15) started his day with an 11-1 major decision defeat against Unity's Ethan Feist but came through the consolation bracket with a pair of pinfalls. First Klefstad beat Bruce's Rene Martinez in 29 seconds before securing a pinfall on Ladysmith's Jack Lazar in 3:04 to take third.

Kegan Plemon (40-11) won his first match of the day at 285 by pinfall before falling in his final two.

