EAU CLAIRE — Blaine Brenner is wrestling in a new weight class this year.
But he picked up where he left off as far as the Eau Claire North Husky Invite is concerned as the junior earned a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday.
Brenner was dominant in victory, winning four of his five matches by pinfall in three minutes and 23 seconds or quicker to go with one major decision. Last season Brenner won the Eau Claire North tournament championship at 113 pounds on his way to a Division 2 state championship at 106 pounds and won the tourney title at 106 in 2017. Brenner bumped up two weight classes compared to last year for the tournament but was just as dominant.
Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said the biggest challenge for Brenner is getting used to the size, power and length of his new, larger foes.
"It's not like Blaine is getting overpowered by any means," Buryznski said. "(He's) just adjusting to that of either being matched or having someone very close to you strength wise."
Brenner improved to 9-0 and capped his championship win by defeating Baldwin-Woodville's Jordan Bronte by pinfall at 3:23. Brenner was ranked first in Division 2 at 126 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online state rankings.
Tyler Krizan finished in fourth place at 220 pounds, winning his first two matches of the day by first-round pinfall to power his way to the semifinals. Krizan fell by pinfall in the semifinals to Medford's Jake Rau before falling by major decision to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gunner Hoffmann in the third place bout. Krizan is ranked ninth in the latest state poll at 220 and was fifth at the invite last season.
"He does the right thing," Burzynski said of Krizan. "He's a bigger guy that can wrestle. You don't see it a lot sometimes and I know that sound stupid but sometimes with bigger guys it's not always the same style. He does a nice job of keeping himself in matches."
Dustin Bergman took fifth at 138, winning three of his four matches. Bergman overcame a quarterfinal pinfall loss to win his last two matches of the day by pin including a victory for fifth place by pin over Phillips' James Bruhn.
"He's just dangerous," Burzynski said of Bergman. "He can do a lot of things I haven't seen guys do before. He has very good athleticism."
Preston Potaczek finished in seventh place at 160 for the Orioles as they were ninth with 196 points as Ellsworth (407) earned the team win.
Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best won the tournament title at 132 pounds, winning four of his five matches by pinfall. Best bested Prescott's Sam Murphy by a pinfall in exactly one minute to take the championship. Best advanced to the Division 2 state tournament last season at 132 and checked in at fifth in the latest Division 2 rankings at that weight.
Luke Blanchard came home with a second-place finish for Bloomer/Colfax at 113 pounds, using three pinfall wins and a tight 7-6 decision triumph over Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink to advance to the championship match where Spencer/Columbus' Ashton Ackman scored a major decision win. The sophomore Blanchard was 12th in the latest state poll at 113.
Bowen Rothbauer added another strong finish for Bloomer/Colfax when he finished in third place at 152. Rothbauer used pinfall wins to advance to the semifinals before Arrowhead's Noah Mulvaney scored a 5-0 decision win. Rothbauer bounced back to earn a 7-0 decision victory over Medford's Emett Grunwald to cap a successful performance for the grappler ranked 11th in the latest 160 poll. The Raptors were 12th in team scoring with 158 points.
Ross Kaz led the way for Chi-Hi by taking fourth place at 170 pounds. A first-round pinfall followed by a major decision victory over Ellsworth's Ryan Matzek moved Kaz into the semifinals where he fell by major decision to Rice Lake's Carter Paulson. Kaz fell again by major decision in the third place match, this time to Arrowhead's Adam Polczyknski. Kaz was an honorable mention in the latest Division 1 state poll at 170.
Daniel Moucha finished seventh at 145, defeating Baldwin-Woodville's Logan Gordon by pinfall in 4:57 to earn seventh while David Hughes was eighth as 113, defeating Saint Croix Falls' Kegan Koshiol by 13-6 decision to begin his day. Austin Smith won his final three matches of the day to take ninth with two pinfall wins advancing him to the ninth-place match where he beat Eau Claire Memorial's Zach Crotty by a 13-4 major decision.
Chi-Hi was 19th as a team with 125 points.
This year's Husky invitational included 29 teams from around the state and 482 competitors overall. Ellsworth won the team championship for a fourth year in a row.
