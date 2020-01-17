On the surface, the connections are surprising.
But a lengthy look at the history of the Chi-Hi wrestling invitational shows a deep connection between the event and the Stanley-Boyd program.
Unfortunately this year’s invite scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of incoming severe winter weather. But those connections remain strong as three of the head coaches wrestled and graduated from Stanley-Boyd.
Second-year Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson credited former Stanley-Boyd wrestling coaches Lee LaFlamme and Karl Walters for their work and ability to not only teach the sport, but also instill the motivation to give back.
“It is very interesting, and I think a lot of it stems from our old coaches,” Anderson said of the Stanley-Boyd connections to the Chi-Hi invite. “They did such a good job coaching us, they motivated us to give back to the sport of wrestling and they did a great job with that.”
Anderson replaced longtime Chi-Hi coach Tom Pomietlo, another Oriole alum. Tom is a three-time Chi-Hi invite champion from the early 1980s, and his brother Tim won at the tournament in 1982-83. Tim was an assistant coach for the Orioles while Anderson wrestled prior to coaching with Chi-Hi.
Anderson and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski were teammates with the Orioles in the late 1990s, and both are former Chi-Hi invite champions. Burzynski also comes from a family with deep wrestling roots and has a history with the tournament, as do his brothers, uncles and, perhaps one day soon, his children.
Stanley-Boyd has won more team championships (10) at the Chi-Hi invitational than any other team, including the first one in 1975-76. Verona coach Bob Wozniak is a Stanley-Boyd grad, was a high school teammates with the Pomietlos in the 1980s and is Burzynski’s uncle. Wozniak won a Chi-Hi invite title in 1984-85 and overall the Wozniak name is easy to find throughout the history of the tournament. Overall, Wozniaks have won 18 invite championships, including four from Jake Wozniak from 2002-05 and three for Dustin Wozniak from 2007-09.
The Wozniak brothers Tom, Brian, Bruce, Mike, Paul and Bob all wrestled at the invite over the years, as have many of their children and other relation.
“I have a lot of good memories from being a young kid and going to that tournament and watching my brothers,” Bob said.
Bob and his Verona program have kept coming to the Chi-Hi invite, even though they have to travel further than any other team to attend. Bob said the team uses it as a bonding weekend, coming up early on a coach bus, watching wrestling movies and spending time together. It also allows the Wozniaks to reunite each January over a sport that has brought them to the same site for decades. Former Delaven-Darian coach and Stanley-Boyd grad Craig Lodahl also had his team make a similar trip when Lodahl led that program from 1998-2012.
Last year Bob’s son Cael advanced to the finals at 138 pounds at the Chi-Hi invite. The connections with Wozniak and his alma mater don’t just come in the winter, Verona and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee have been frequent competitors over the years at offseason wrestling camps to the point where many of the Verona wrestlers refer to it as “Stan-rona.”
“Our teams kind of know each other a little bit from that, from the summer wrestling,” Bob said.
Mother Nature put a damper on this year’s Chi-Hi invite. But the connections from former teammates run deep and while their teams won’t be competing against each other on Saturday, the bonds formed and excitement to compete show no signs of going away any time soon.
“It’s fun as a coach to come and see people you know and coach against them and have that rivalry,” Bob said.