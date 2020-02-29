Prep Wrestling State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Spaeth roll to Division 3 championships

"I think it's something I've been preparing for for a long time," Sonnentag said of the championship. "As soon as high school season was here that's when it started to matter, everything before this was just a leadup to the high school season."

The freshman entered state as the top-ranked competitor in his weight class according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online's state poll and wrestled like it.

"He's been wrestling a lot of years and he's been wrestling year round and he's made himself great," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "We had a good idea when he was an eighth grader and a seventh grader that he would contend for a state title as a freshman."

Nelson Wahl (28-8) finished in second place at 152, falling in his championship match by technical fall to Random Lake's Aidan Vandenbush (49-0). Wahl advanced to Saturday's finals in exciting fashion on Friday with two sudden victories. Earlier in his career Wahl was unsure if he wanted to continue wrestling, but Saturday's second-place finish is his second podium finish and the talented junior has another year to go.

"He's come back and just kept working hard, kept working hard and redeemed a few losses in the sectional he had and to come down here just kept battling," coach Spaeth said of Wahl.