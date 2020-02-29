Prep Wrestling State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Spaeth roll to Division 3 championships

MADISON — One capped his career with a bang.
Another let the state of Wisconsin know he'd be a force to be reckoned with for the next three years.
Cadott senior Brady Spaeth and freshman Brayden Sonnentag took home Division 3 state championships on Saturday evening at the State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The senior Spaeth capped his stellar career by repeating as a state champion while the freshman Sonnentag earned a title in his first appearance in Madison.
The University of Minnesota signee Spaeth (46-0) earned his second state championship with a pinfall victory at 170 pounds over Marshall's Dylan Horstmeyer (48-4) in the finals. Horstmeyer grabbed an early two points on Spaeth, but the senior worked his way into the lead and scored a takedown early in the second period that helped lead to a pinfall before Spaeth capped his high school career with a backflip on the mat after getting his hand raised in victory.
Spaeth earned a pinfall and major decision in Friday's action and capped his second straight unbeaten season with a state championship, winning the last 92 matches of his high school career. Spaeth's lone two losses at the state tournament came in his freshman and sophomore season to unbeaten eventual state champions.
Sonnentag (39-1) put a bow on a dominant first season with the Hornets by winning 106 with a 6-0 decision over Saint Croix Falls' Luke Thaemert (41-7). Sonnentag started his weekend with a pinfall win the quarterfinals before a major decision advanced him to the state finals.
"I think it's something I've been preparing for for a long time," Sonnentag said of the championship. "As soon as high school season was here that's when it started to matter, everything before this was just a leadup to the high school season."
The freshman entered state as the top-ranked competitor in his weight class according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online's state poll and wrestled like it.
"He's been wrestling a lot of years and he's been wrestling year round and he's made himself great," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "We had a good idea when he was an eighth grader and a seventh grader that he would contend for a state title as a freshman."
Nelson Wahl (28-8) finished in second place at 152, falling in his championship match by technical fall to Random Lake's Aidan Vandenbush (49-0). Wahl advanced to Saturday's finals in exciting fashion on Friday with two sudden victories. Earlier in his career Wahl was unsure if he wanted to continue wrestling, but Saturday's second-place finish is his second podium finish and the talented junior has another year to go.
"He's come back and just kept working hard, kept working hard and redeemed a few losses in the sectional he had and to come down here just kept battling," coach Spaeth said of Wahl.
The trio of finalists set a school for most in a single season while Cadott crowned multiple state champions for the first time with Sonnentag and Spaeth.
The Hornets had two other placewinners as Ethan Tegels and Tristan Drier finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in their weight classes in consolation bracket action.
Tegels (36-14) won his first match of the day at 220 with an 8-6 decision victory against Reedsville's Cole Ebert (47-4). He advanced to the third-place match where he fell 2-1 to Mishicot's Frank Koeppel (39-7), the same wrestler who defeated Tegels by a 3-1 sudden victory in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Drier (39-14) was sixth at 132, falling in his opening match by an 8-3 decision to Cochrane-Fountain City's Zach Foley (38-12) before a 14-0 major decision defeat against La Crosse Aquinas' Joseph Penchi (39-6) in the fifth place matchup.
"We broke a lot of records go this year as far as the program," coach Spaeth said. "It was good for our program, we've got a lot of young kids and the kids that weren't wrestling every one of them came to practice during the state week which is rare.
"We've got a lot of good things going, I just hope the kids keep their goals high because I know they want to get to team state."