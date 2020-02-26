Prep Wrestling State: Chi-Hi's Kaz battles through injury, illness on way to Division 1 state individual championships

Ross Kaz has had his determination and resolve tested plenty of times this season.
And the Chi-Hi senior has passed each test.
Kaz qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Championships with a second-place finish at 160 pounds last Saturday at sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids. Kaz (25-9) opens competition on Thursday afternoon against fellow senior Colman Karl (41-3) of Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian.
Competing in the Kohl Center this week was hardly a sure thing for the Cardinal veteran at this point last week. Kaz finished third at regionals but was able to only practice on Monday leading up to sectionals due to a bout with strep throat. As late as Friday night before sectionals, Kaz was unsure if he’d be able to wrestle.
Kaz woke up Saturday morning and felt good enough to give it a try.
He started the day with a pinfall win over Merrill’s Ryder Depies to advance to the semifinals where he lost by a 7-4 decision to Hudson’s Peter Hansen, giving the eventual sectional champion his closest match of the day. But despite that Kaz was in the same spot he was a year ago, needing to win a pair of consolation bracket matches to keep his season alive.
As a junior Kaz finished fourth at sectionals after being pinned by D.C. Everest’s Carson Trotzer in one minute and 39 seconds to end his season. One year later, Kaz was in the same position and despite a win-or-go-home scenario in his senior season he was calm as he approached his next match.
“Last year I just got so close and this year I put a little more time in and I was less stressed this year too,” Kaz said. “When I was in my wrestleback I was less worried about losing. I wasn’t in my head as much, I was really relaxed going into my last couple matches.”
Kaz’s climb started by pinning Marshfield’s Camren Dennee in 3:27 to clinch third place with one more match to go against Eau Claire Memorial’s Ethan Schermitzler, the same wrestler who beat Kaz by a 3-2 decision in the semifinals at regionals.
Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson called last Saturday an ‘emotional roller coaster’, but it was a ride that ended with a Kaz 11-5 decision victory to clinch his trip to state.
“He had that determination in his eyes,” Anderson said of Kaz. “He had that in his head that he was not going to get beat and he truly believed and that’s the great thing to watch.”
Kaz has been in and out of the lineup this winter due to injury and illness. He missed the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic in late December as well as the Chi-Hi Invitational in January which was canceled due to inclement weather for the first time in the more than 40-year history of the event. Kaz was seeded highly for the Classic and missing those two events likely denied the multi-year varsity wrestler the chance at reaching the 100-win plateau for his career.
But he has a strong consolation prize with the trip to Madison.
Kaz comes from a wrestling family. His father Ross was a state qualifier for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee where he wrestled on the same team as Anderson. His older sister Caitlyn wrestled at Chi-Hi before competing in college at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. His younger sister Larissa is an underclassmen with the Cardinals.
“We’re a big time wrestling family,” Kaz said.
Kaz started wrestling at the same time he started school. Anderson first took notice of Kaz when he coached him in middle school and said he’s come a long way with his match management and developing into a wrestler that’s hard to rattle.
“I’ve been wrestling since kindergarten and I’ve always wanted to go to state,” Kaz said. “I got really close (and) almost went to youth state, but never made it. I got really close last year and didn’t make it and then this year it finally paid off.”
Kaz’s legacy with the Cardinal program won’t just come from whatever happens for him later this week in Madison. It’s already started by what he and his fellow seniors have done this season, leading by example for a younger roster that is still holding its own practices this week even though their prep seasons are already over.
This week Kaz is focusing on building back his stamina and focusing on sharpening his game and say he feels much better than he did last weekend. The Chi-Hi senior has rarely been at 100 percent this year, but still has a strong resume of success and was ranked as high as 11th in the state in Division 1 at 170 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online before dropping down a weight class for the postseason.
And while a tough road lies ahead starting with the second-ranked Karl, Kaz has already shown it would be foolish to underestimate him.
“Nothing surprises me with the kid and his work ethic and the way his family raised him,” Anderson said of Kaz. “They do a great job too, it’s just great to see everything falls into place for him at the very end here.”