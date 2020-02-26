Prep Wrestling State: Chi-Hi's Kaz battles through injury, illness on way to Division 1 state individual championships

But he has a strong consolation prize with the trip to Madison.

Kaz comes from a wrestling family. His father Ross was a state qualifier for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee where he wrestled on the same team as Anderson. His older sister Caitlyn wrestled at Chi-Hi before competing in college at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. His younger sister Larissa is an underclassmen with the Cardinals.

“We’re a big time wrestling family,” Kaz said.

Kaz started wrestling at the same time he started school. Anderson first took notice of Kaz when he coached him in middle school and said he’s come a long way with his match management and developing into a wrestler that’s hard to rattle.

“I’ve been wrestling since kindergarten and I’ve always wanted to go to state,” Kaz said. “I got really close (and) almost went to youth state, but never made it. I got really close last year and didn’t make it and then this year it finally paid off.”

Kaz’s legacy with the Cardinal program won’t just come from whatever happens for him later this week in Madison. It’s already started by what he and his fellow seniors have done this season, leading by example for a younger roster that is still holding its own practices this week even though their prep seasons are already over.