Prep Wrestling State Notebook: Cadott sending seven to Division 3 tourney for second time in three years

The Cadott wrestling team is bringing strength in numbers to this week’s Division 3 individual state wrestling championships in Madison.

The Hornets will have seven wrestlers in action as the tournament gets underway on Thursday evening with Kaleb Lodahl, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels battling for wins.

It marks the second time in three years the program will have seven representatives at state.

Two of those wrestlers are defending state champions as Brayden Sonnentag and Tegels chase another title. Sonnentag (42-1) has put together another dominant season as he looks for the hat trick after winning titles at 106 and 120 in his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively. The junior has a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals by virtue of his sectional championship and will meet the winner of Reedsville’s Ayden Sebo (31-10) and Clear Lake’s Mitchell Anderson (33-6).

“Brayden works hard throughout the year to reach his goals,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said.

Tegels (45-1) is gunning for his second title at 220 and is in his third state tournament overall after advancing to state at 195 in his freshman season. The senior also has a bye into Friday where he will square off with either Random Lake’s Jordan Arendt (35-17) or Unity’s Ethan Feist (13-3) in the quarters.

“Gavin has a tremendous work ethic and is a leader on and off the mat for the Hornets,” Spaeth said.

Like Sonnentag and Tegels, Drier (44-2) is in his third state tournament and is looking to improve upon his sixth-place finish at 132 from his freshman season. Drier will meet the winner of Spring Valley/Elmwood’s Max Schmitt (21-12) and Coleman’s Will Bieber (44-6) in the quarterfinals.

“He hopes to reach the top of the podium,” Spaeth said. “He is another wrestler who works year round to reach his goals.

Webster (41-7) is in his first state tournament and will do so as a sectional champion with a bye. The junior will meet either Ladysmith’s Matthew Roach (30-12) or Stratford’s Jackson Ormond (38-8) on Friday morning with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

“Dawson has made big improvements this season,” Spaeth said. “He has added many techniques to his wrestling tool box. The added technique and his raw power make him a very dangerous wrestler.”

The senior Kaleb Sonnentag (33-10) is making his second trip to state after qualifying at 120 in his freshman season. Sonnentag will be in action in the 138 preliminaries against Kewaunee senior Max Severin (41-12) with the winner moving on to face Stratford’s Gavin Drexler (35-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“Kaleb has had an outstanding year and is determined to get on the podium,” Spaeth said. “Kaleb is a man of few words, but always leads by example.”

Cole Pfeiffer (41-8) is in his second state tournament following a trip at 138 in 2020. The junior will be in preliminary action against Kenosha St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Jayden Gordon (31-3) with the winner advancing to Friday’s matchup against Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes’ Piersson Czaplinski (47-4).

“He is one of our most improved wrestlers this year,” Spaeth said of Pfeiffer. “He committed himself to some summer wrestling and the results show.”

Lodahl (27-14) is the lone freshman to advance to state for the Hornets and did so by making the most of a second chance at 106. Initially Lodahl was third at regionals, but advanced to sectionals after the regional runner-up had to bow out due to injury and Lodahl took third at sectionals. He opens competition in the preliminaries against Lena’s Dylan Comins (48-7) on Thursday night.

“Kaleb took advantage of the opportunity and qualified for the state meet,” Spaeth said.

Looking for three

Bloomer/Colfax senior Bowen Rothbauer is looking for his third podium finish as he heads to the Division 2 tournament at 160.

Rothbauer finished third at 152 in 2020 before taking fourth at the same weight class last season.

The senior Rothbauer (41-4) finished third at sectionals in Amery last Saturday, winning his first two matchups before falling twice to cap the day. Rothbauer’s tournament begins Thursday night in the preliminaries against Lomira’s Turner Wagoner (35-9) with the winner advancing to face Amery’s Eddie Simes (42-8) in the quarterfinals. Simes defeated Rothbauer by 7-2 decision for the sectional championship.

First in four

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe sophomore Troy Duellman is the first Wolfpack wrestler to advance to the Division 3 state tournament since 2019.

Sam Pickerign and Spencer Krause each advanced in 2019 but fell in their three total matchups that season.

Duellman (32-12) faces off with Saint Croix Falls’ Griffin Marko (26-9) in the preliminary round at 145 on Thursday evening with the winner moving on to face Reedsville’s Blake Delsman (33-5) on Friday. A win for Duellman would be the first for the Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe co-op at state since 2017 when Takoda Lee was third at 285 and Matt Kostka finished fourth at 220.

