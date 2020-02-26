Prep Wrestling State Notebook: Cadott sends program's largest group ever to individual state championships

The University of Minnesota signee Spaeth (43-0) has a bye into the quarters at 170 where he will face the winner of Coleman’s Cole Klimek (30-14) and Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Cal Dorota (37-8). Spaeth overtook James Pfeiffer for the program’s lead in career pins after sectionals and has three pinfalls and one technical fall in his four postseason matches.

Brenner (42-0) moved up to 120 from 106 and has stayed just as dominant. Brenner pinned his first Division 2 sectional opponent before defeating his semifinal and championship match foes by a combined score of 29-0 on his way to state for the third time. Brenner meets the winner of Kiel’s Andrew Schad (40-6) and Little Chute’s Carter Kruckeberg (25-6) on Friday and even after winning a state championship Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said Brenner has stayed as focused as ever.

“He just keeps grinding. His work ethic has not changed,” Burzynski said after sectionals. “He’s pushing harder and working harder and that’s probably Blaine’s biggest asset. If he thinks he has a weakness he’s going to work until he figures that out.”

Both Spaeth and Brenner are the top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes.

Help in the room