Prep Wrestling State Notebook: Cadott sends program's largest group ever to individual state championships

If an achievement is breaking new ground in the Cadott wrestling program, you know it’s significant.
The Hornets are sending seven wrestlers to this week’s Division 3 Individual State Wrestling Championships in Madison, as many as the program has advanced to state in any year in program history according to Cadott coach Josh Spaeth.
Seniors Brady Spaeth, Steven Pfeiffer and Ethan Tegels, junior Nelson Wahl and freshmen Brayden Sonnentag, Cole Pfeiffer and Tristan Drier will all be on the mat at the Kohl Center beginning with Thursday evening’s opening round.
Spaeth, Wahl and Sonnentag earned byes into Friday morning’s quarterfinals as sectional champions.
Pfeiffer (26-8) has come on strong this winter at 182 pounds, winning a regional championship before taking second at sectionals. He will be in action Thursday night against Weyauwega-Fremont’s Ben Strehlow (40-7).
Tegels had the busiest day of any Hornet at sectionals, winning four of his five matches at 220 to make his way back to state after finishing fourth at 182 last year. The senior overcame a semifinal loss to eventual sectional champion Ethan Heil (28-0) of Edgar by a tight 5-4 decision. A pin, decision and major decision helped Tegels work through the consolation round for second as he will face Cedar Grove-Belgium freshman Diego Morales (20-14) on Thursday.
“If he wrestles like that, you can’t count anybody out in Madison,” coach Spaeth said of Tegels after sectionals. “You might be able to see a rematch in the state finals with him and (Heil).”
Wahl (152) is also back at state for a second time after finishing sixth at 145 a year ago. Two decisions and a pinfall advanced the 152 junior to state and Friday’s quarterfinals where he awaits the winner of Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Jason Sedbrook (33-10) and Cedar-Grove Belgium’s Dylan Teunissen (33-14).
Sonnentag, Pfeiffer and Drier are making their first trips to state in their first high school seasons. Sonnentag (36-1) has been dominant at 106, winning every match since an early-season decision loss to Burlington’s Jaden Bird, a wrestler ranked fourth in Division 1 at 113 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll. Sonnentag enters state as the top-ranked wrestler in Division 3 at 106 and will face the victor of Thursday’s matchup of Lena’s Luke Misco (32-9) and Riverdale’s Jonah Dennis (40-12) on Friday.
Drier (37-11) and Pfeiffer (31-16) each finished second in their respective classes at sectionals and wrestle on Thursday night. Drier squares off with Tri-County’s Ryan Applebee (37-7) and Pfeiffer faces La Crosse Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove (23-10).
Champs are back
Cadott’s Spaeth and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner each return to Madison after winning state championships a year ago. Both are unbeaten this year and have been dominant as they’ve moved up in weight classes.
The University of Minnesota signee Spaeth (43-0) has a bye into the quarters at 170 where he will face the winner of Coleman’s Cole Klimek (30-14) and Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Cal Dorota (37-8). Spaeth overtook James Pfeiffer for the program’s lead in career pins after sectionals and has three pinfalls and one technical fall in his four postseason matches.
Brenner (42-0) moved up to 120 from 106 and has stayed just as dominant. Brenner pinned his first Division 2 sectional opponent before defeating his semifinal and championship match foes by a combined score of 29-0 on his way to state for the third time. Brenner meets the winner of Kiel’s Andrew Schad (40-6) and Little Chute’s Carter Kruckeberg (25-6) on Friday and even after winning a state championship Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said Brenner has stayed as focused as ever.
“He just keeps grinding. His work ethic has not changed,” Burzynski said after sectionals. “He’s pushing harder and working harder and that’s probably Blaine’s biggest asset. If he thinks he has a weakness he’s going to work until he figures that out.”
Both Spaeth and Brenner are the top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes.
Help in the room
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Tyler Krizan (32-12) is in action on Thursday in the 285 opening round when he faces Tomahawk’s Tony Matti (41-4). Krizan made the jump to the heavyweight class for the postseason but has had success against larger foes. Part of that comes from the preparation he gets in the wrestling room as teammate Dylan Kaae has helped him.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Kaae from Owen-Withee has been exactly the type of person to prepare Krizan for how to battle larger opponents, according to Burzynski.
“He’s a big boy,” Burzynski said of Kaae. “It’s nice to have a kid like that in the practice room where you can try that stuff out.”
Krizan won a regional title before taking third at sectionals, battling back from a quarterfinal loss by sudden victory to eventual champion Logan Peterson of Ellsworth.
“He wrestled some smart matches as well,” Buryznski said of Krizan. “He didn’t make some of the mistakes we were making earlier in the year. In tight matches it gets way more important as you get down the stretch (in the postseason) here so that was good to see.”
Senior Preston Potaczek (25-6) punches his ticket to state at 160 with a second-place finish at sectionals after winning a regional championship. Potaczek remains a ‘raw’ competitor according to Burzynski but the team has found things that work for the powerful senior, the result of a lot of trial and error.
“He’s definitely a kid that’s improved a ton in the years since we’ve had him and I’m happy for him and excited for him that he’s moving on,” Burzynski said of Potaczek.
Sophomore surge
Bloomer/Colfax is sending two wrestlers to state, grapplers with byes until Friday as sectional champions.
Sophomore Bowen Rothbauer (43-3) will face the winner of Lodi’s Colton Nicolay (35-12) versus Lake Country Lutheran’s Steven Johnson (22-8) in the Division 2 quarterfinals following a sectional championship performance capped with a 6-2 decision win over Ellsworth’s Carter Huppert. Rothbauer finished 32-13 last season and advanced to sectionals, but has taken a step forward in his second year of high school. Rothbauer won titles at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic and Heart O’North Conference tournament during the regular season.
Senior Sawyer Best (46-1) is back at state for the second time after qualifying at 132 a season ago. Best faces the winner of Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge (42-6) and Lake Country Lutheran’s Connor Cass (21-16) in Friday’s semifinals and has won 26 matches in a row since a tight 4-3 decision defeat against Amery’s Jordan Penaurd at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in late December.
Both Rothbauer and Best are ranked fourth in their respective divisions.