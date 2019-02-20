Pickerign is fresh off a Division 3 sectional championship at 132 pounds while Kraus finished second at 160.
“Their success has defined them. They’re both hard workers,” Cornell/Gilman coach Greg Sonnentag, a former Division 3 state champion at Cadott, said. “Both of them aren’t the real flashy type. They aren’t going to brag, they just put in the work and the results show on the mat.”
Pickerign (20-2) has a first-round bye as a sectional champion. He faces the winner of Thursday evening’s matchup between Weyauwega-Fremont’s Justin Kempf (42-4) and Waterloo’s Carlos Garcia (36-6) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The senior Pickerign is making his second trip to state after qualifying at 126 pounds as a junior. His first venture to Madison as a competitor was a short one: He fell in the opening round by a 10-0 major decision to Kenosha Christian Life’s Caden Calabrese.
“It was a great experience, you get to wrestle at the Kohl (Center). But it was eye opening that everybody there means business,” Pickerign said of the experience. “It really taught me that you can’t go down there and just be satisfied with being there. You’ve got to stay hungry and keep your eye on the end goal.”
Pickerign brought that motivation into the season but was sidelined early with a knee injury. The team knew he’d return before the postseason and Pickerign felt good about his chances to return to state. Pickerign focused on cardio work as he got back into the swing of things.
“You get into this point of the year and you want to be in the best shape you can be,” Pickerign said. “We definitely emphasized the cardio aspect of it when I got back (from the injury). Get back in shape and not gassing in those close matches you need to win this time of the year.”
Pickerign has been strong since his return, winning a Lakeland Conference title to end the regular season before earning regional and sectional crowns.
In his final state appearance, Pickerign has his eyes set on a podium finish.
“It’s fun to be there but you don’t want to go down there and wrestle and take a few losses and don’t end up on the podium,” Pickerign said. “You’ve got to stay hungry and get after it.”
Kraus (36-6) is making his first trip to state after coming close to qualifying a season ago. The junior finished fourth at sectionals last season, one spot from qualifying. Kraus won a consolation bracket matchup to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he was defeated by a first-round pinfall. He admitted the abrupt way his season ended gave him motivation throughout the offseason.
“It did motivate me,” Kraus said. “I was a little bummed out I fell just a little bit short of making it down to Madison.”
Kraus also won a Lakeland Conference title at the end of the regular season before second-place finishes at regionals and sectionals, falling in championship matches to Cadott’s unbeaten Brady Spaeth.
Sonnentag said Pickerign and Kraus have different strengths — the senior Pickerign is more explosive and leaner while Kraus is more of a mat grappler. Kraus added muscle this season and that and becoming more physical helped him take a step forward.
“He had a taste of that success and came up just short last year and really believed in himself coming into this year and put a lot of work in the offseason with the mindset that he was going to make it to state this year,” Sonnentag said of Kraus. “He’s definitely been on that mission.”
Kraus is in opening-round action on Thursday evening when he squares off with fellow junior Devin Dennee (37-12) of Stratford.
Like Pickerign, Kraus enters state with the goal of ending the weekend on the podium and like his teammate he’s not satisfied with simply being there.
“(I want to) go down there with the mindset that I’m going to win them all. Just do my stuff and take care of business,” Kraus said.
