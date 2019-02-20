Cadott freshmen Kaleb Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels faced the ultimate win-or-go-home scenario this past weekend at the Division 3 wrestling sectionals at Independence.
And they not only survived — they thrived.
The two youngsters are part of a strong six-wrestler group Cadott will send to this week’s Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, beginning on Thursday and running through Saturday evening.
Sonnentag and Tegels both fell in their respective semifinal matches and moved into the consolation bracket, each needing to win two matches to guarantee a third-place finish and qualify for state.
Both got the job done, winning their next two matchups in high-pressure situations.
Sonnentag quickly pinned Whitehall’s Alex Benson in 16 seconds to move into the third-place match where he pinned Phillips’ Dominic Kurth in 3:48 to grab third place.
Tegels scored two pinfall wins to grab third place, beating Blair-Taylor’s Isaac Payne in the consolation semis before topping Bruce’s Dakota Hoffman in 2:52 for third to help both wrestlers end their first seasons of high school on the state’s biggest prep wrestling stage.
“It shows they got better and it’s a great accomplishment for those two guys for sure,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of the freshmen.
Sonnentag and Tegels join Brady Spaeth, James Pfeiffer, Nelson Wahl and Ethan Tegels as state-bound Hornets.
Healthy Hassemer
When Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Sean Hassemer has been in the lineup, good things have happened for the Orioles.
That included at Division 2 sectionals on Saturday in Neillsville where the heavyweight worked his way through the consolation bracket to take third place and advance to state for the first time. Hassemer qualified for sectionals a year ago in an injury-shortened season but has stayed healthy this year and rolls into Madison with a 26-10 overall record.
“He works really hard,” Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Hassemer. “He’s a big guy that’ll come in, sweat his butt off and do whatever it takes in practice to get better. He’s a good listener.”
That includes victories on Saturday over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s Jacob Konvicka and Spooner/Webster’s Brett Jepson, who were ranked eighth and 10th respectively in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 2 state poll at 285 pounds prior to sectionals.
Burzynski specifically pointed to Hassemer’s 8-5 decision win over Konvicka for third place, a match Hassemer trailed 5-0 early in.
“He got thrown to his back,” Burzynski said of the match. “(Him) keeping his composure, battling back and getting a takedown with 10 seconds left to seal the deal was pretty sweet.”
Harmon, Best battle back
Bloomer/Colfax’s Mitchel Harmon and Sawyer Best will each be in action in the Division 2 tournament.
Harmon finished second at 138 at Saturday’s sectional in Neillsville while Best was third at 132. Both had to overcome defeats at the hands of Medford wrestlers, a program sending four grapplers to state. Harmon fell in his semifinal to Andy Poetzl by a tight 2-0 decision. Poetzl went on to win the sectional title, earning pinfall wins in his two other matches on the day.
Best was bested in his opening round by a 7-5 decision against Dane Higgins, who took second at 132.
And for Bloomer/Colfax’s other two sectional qualifiers, Saturday was a learning experience.
Freshman Luke Blanchard fell by a one-point decision to Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Nolan Johnson in the quarterfinals at 106. Johnson would go on to take third while freshman Bowen Rothbauer fell in his two matchups at 160 pounds. Rothbauer lost in the consolation round by a 7-3 decision to Amery’s Kale Hopke, who went on to also take third.
“They all need to continue to work but that’s great experience for them to get into that position and figure out what it’s all about,” Bloomer/Colfax coach Jim Poirier said of the youngsters.
