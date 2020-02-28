2-27 Prep Wrestling State Roundup: Cadott's Sonnentag, Wahl and Spaeth and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner advance to state finals

Brenner (44-0) was also dominant on the first day of his return to state after winning a Division 2 title last year, opening the day with a 15-0 technical fall over Kiel's Andrew Schad (42-7) at 120. Brenner locked his place in Saturday evening's finals by pinning Lodi's Chandler Curtis (36-9) in the semis. Brenner meets East Troy's Tommy Larson (12-0) in the finals.

Chi-Hi senior Ross Kaz overcame a defeat in Thursday's first round to win both of his Friday matchups and advance to Saturday competition.

Kaz (27-10) scored a pinfall win in Division 1 competition at 160 pounds over Muskego's Evan Huckstorf (32-14) to start Friday before scoring a 4-1 decision victory against Waterford's Evan Danowski (43-12) to advance in consolation bracket competition. Kaz will be back on the mat on Saturday in consolation action and is guaranteed to finish between third and sixth place, depending on the result of his two matches.

He started his weekend on Thursday with a pinfall loss to Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian's Colman Karl (43-3) before Friday's victories.

Kaz is joined in Saturday's consolation action by Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer and Cadott's Tristan Drier and Ethan Tegels.