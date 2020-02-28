2-27 Prep Wrestling State Roundup: Cadott's Sonnentag, Wahl and Spaeth and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner advance to state finals

MADISON — Four Chippewa County wrestlers will vie for state championships on Saturday evening after winning state semifinal matches on Friday at the State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner all advanced with victories to give the county a strong contingent of grapplers one win away from titles.
Sonnentag (38-1) earned a major decision over Pittsville's Peter Esser (27-14) 8-0 in the Division 3 semifinals after pinning Riverdale's Jonah Dennis (42-13) in the quarterfinals. The freshman Sonnentag will square off against Saint Croix Falls' Luke Thaemert (41-6).
Wahl (28-7) had a pair of exciting sudden victories in his 152 quarter and semifinal matchups, defeating Iowa-Grant/Highland's Jason Sedbrook (34-12) 11-9 before picking up an 11-7 sudden win against Amherst's Mason Haas (37-11) in the semis. Wahl meets Random Lake's Aiden Vandebush (48-0) in the finals.
Spaeth (45-0) continued his march towards a second state championship with a pinfall over Iowa-Grant/Highland's Cal Dorota (38-10) in the 170 quarters before scoring a 13-1 major decision in the semifinals versus Horicon's Brandon Zamorano (38-6). Spaeth will square off with Marshall's Dylan Horstmeyer (48-3) in the championship match.
Brenner (44-0) was also dominant on the first day of his return to state after winning a Division 2 title last year, opening the day with a 15-0 technical fall over Kiel's Andrew Schad (42-7) at 120. Brenner locked his place in Saturday evening's finals by pinning Lodi's Chandler Curtis (36-9) in the semis. Brenner meets East Troy's Tommy Larson (12-0) in the finals.
Chi-Hi senior Ross Kaz overcame a defeat in Thursday's first round to win both of his Friday matchups and advance to Saturday competition.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaz (27-10) scored a pinfall win in Division 1 competition at 160 pounds over Muskego's Evan Huckstorf (32-14) to start Friday before scoring a 4-1 decision victory against Waterford's Evan Danowski (43-12) to advance in consolation bracket competition. Kaz will be back on the mat on Saturday in consolation action and is guaranteed to finish between third and sixth place, depending on the result of his two matches.
He started his weekend on Thursday with a pinfall loss to Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian's Colman Karl (43-3) before Friday's victories.
Kaz is joined in Saturday's consolation action by Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer and Cadott's Tristan Drier and Ethan Tegels.
Best and Rothbauer each lost their Division 2 quarterfinal matchups on Friday morning but earned consolation wins on Friday afternoon to stay alive. Best (47-2) fell in his opener to Prairie du Chien's Matt Rogge (44-6) at 132 but bounced back to best Richland Center's Gus Donovan (40-12) by a 15-3 major decision. Rothbauer (44-4) lost a 3-0 decision to Lodi's Colton Nicolay (37-12) at 152 but defeated North Fond du Lac/St. Mary's Springs' Andrew Forsythe (40-5) by a pinfall in the second period.
Drier (39-12) started his tournament on Thursday evening with an 8-4 decision over Tri-County's Ryan Applebee (37-8) in Division 3 at 132. He started Friday with a 17-1 technical defeat against Fennimore's Alex Birchman (36-11) but won his second match of the day, beating Clear Lake's Matt Anderson (35-11) by a 7-3 sudden victory.
Tegels (25-13) won his first matchup on the weekend on Thursday with a pinfall win over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales (20-15) at 220 before falling by sudden victory 3-1 to Mishicot's Frank Koeppel (37-6) in the quarterfinals. Tegels came back to earn a major decision win 13-2 against Cumberland's Milan Monchilovich (26-8) on Friday afternoon in the consolations.
Cole Pfeiffer and Steven Pfeiffer were defeated in their opening round matches for the Hornets on Thursday. Cole Pfeiffer (31-17) fell by an 11-9 decision to La Crosse Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove (24-10) and Steven Pfeiffer (41-7) was defeated by Weyauwega-Fremont's Ben Strehlow (41-7) by a 12-2 major decision.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Preston Potaczek and Tyler Krizan were defeated in their opening matches on Thursday. Potaczek (25-7) fell to Monroe's Patrick Rielly (31-10) by a 15-0 technical fall at 160 while Krizan (32-13) lost a 7-0 decision to Tomahawk's Tony Matti (42-4) at 285.