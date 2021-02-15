Prep Wrestling State: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott state champions join elite company

“He’s been a lot of fun to have around,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Buryznski said of Brenner after Saturday’s title. “His growth from his freshman year to now – yeah, he’s always been good – but he’s at a different level good. He’s on the great side, the excellent side and it’s fun to be along for the ride.”

Another county wrestler will have the opportunity to join that group in the coming years as Cadott sophomore Brayden Sonnentag won his second Division 3 state championship on Saturday in Wausau. Sonnentag was dominant in three victories at 120, outscoring opponents by a 35-1 margin in his three victories. The sophomore opened the day with a 16-1 technical fall over Crandon’s Hutson Kane in the quarterfinals before a 12-0 major decision win against Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh in the semis. Sonnentag clinched the title with a 7-0 decision win against Manawa’s Colten Klemm in the title match.

Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Cadott's Sonnentag, Tegels power way to championships Cadott sophomore Brayden Sonnentag and junior Gavin Tegels capped dominant seasons with Division 3 state individual wrestling championships on Saturday at Wausau East High School in Wausau.

Sonnentag was one of 13 wrestlers statewide to win their second state championship on Saturday and he improved his cumulative record in two seasons to 58-1. Overall 273 wrestlers in state history have now won two state championships with Sonnentag becoming the third in Cadott program history with two, joining Greg Sonnentag (2005, 2007) and Brady Spaeth (2019, 2020).