Prep Wrestling State: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner repeats as Division 2 champion

MADISON — It's rare for someone to get one over on Blaine Brenner in the Kohl Center.

And on Saturday night Brenner made amends for the one person that did.

Brenner (45-0) completed an unbeaten championship season with a 7-4 decision victory over East Troy's Tommy Larson (12-1) in the Division 2 state title match at 120 pounds at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

"I was going to stick to my guns," Brenner said of the matchup with Larson. "I knew he was good, he didn't wrestle a lot of matches this year. I did (and) I knew he hadn't had a kid like me."

Brenner scored a technical fall and pinfall victory in Friday's preliminary rounds to advance to the state title match after winning the crown at 106 a year ago. Brenner went unscored upon last year and entered the finals the same way before Larson got him for some points.

"I try to stay hungry," Brenner said on his quest to repeat as a champion. "I switched up some things mentally that made me a little more consistent this year."