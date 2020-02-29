Prep Wrestling State: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner repeats as Division 2 champion

MADISON — It's rare for someone to get one over on Blaine Brenner in the Kohl Center.
And on Saturday night Brenner made amends for the one person that did.
Brenner (45-0) completed an unbeaten championship season with a 7-4 decision victory over East Troy's Tommy Larson (12-1) in the Division 2 state title match at 120 pounds at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
"I was going to stick to my guns," Brenner said of the matchup with Larson. "I knew he was good, he didn't wrestle a lot of matches this year. I did (and) I knew he hadn't had a kid like me."
Brenner scored a technical fall and pinfall victory in Friday's preliminary rounds to advance to the state title match after winning the crown at 106 a year ago. Brenner went unscored upon last year and entered the finals the same way before Larson got him for some points.
"I try to stay hungry," Brenner said on his quest to repeat as a champion. "I switched up some things mentally that made me a little more consistent this year."
Larson was a familiar face for Brenner as the senior edged Brenner by a 7-5 decision at 106 pounds in a opening round matchup at state at 106 in 2018. It was Larson's closest match on his way to the state championship that season and when Brenner got a rematch he made the most of it, grabbing an early lead on his way to his second title.
"That kid is a two-time state champ. He's tough," Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Larson. "I'm pretty sure I looked at the bracket that year and we lost by two and it was his closest match all year and it was just Blaine was a freshman, it was his first match down here, made some mistakes and I think Blaine was fired up to have another shot at him and this time to become a two-time state champ."
Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer concluded his first trip to the state tournament by taking third place at 152. Rothbauer won both of his consolation matches on Saturday, first defeating Kewaskum's Braden Maertz (45-5) by a pinfall in the third period.
Rothbauer then avenged a Friday defeat to Lodi's Colton Nicolay by scoring a 6-1 decision win against Nicolay (38-14) for third place. Nicolay beat Rothbauer by a 3-0 decision in the quarterfinals earlier in the tournament.
Sawyer Best (48-3) finished in fifth place at 132, starting his day with a 12-4 major decision loss against Amery's Jordan Penard (39-5) before defeating Viroqua's Cale Anderson (46-6) by a forfeit.
Chi-Hi senior Ross Kaz (27-12) finished sixth in Division 1 at 160, medical forfeiting both of his matches on Saturday against Burlington's Ben Kumprey (36-5) and West Bend East's Crosby Schlosser (41-9).