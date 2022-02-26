Prep Wrestling State: Stanley-Boyd's Nitz 'super proud' of fourth-place finish at 120 pounds in Division 3

MADISON — Sasha Nitz's prep wrestling postseason started under unusual circumstances.

But it ended in a position few achieve.

The Stanley-Boyd senior wrapped up his high school career Saturday by finishing fourth place in Division 3 at 120 pounds at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center.

Nitz (22-11) won his first match of the day by ultimate tiebreaker over Royall's Gunnar Wopat to advance to vie for third place where he fell by 2-0 decision to Fennimore's Brecken Muench.

The senior led his matchup with Wopat 1-0 entering the third period but fell behind 2-1 after a takedown from Wopat. Nitz tied the score at two with a reversal and the match went into several overtime sessions before Nitz won with an escape. Muensch grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period of the third-place match and held it the rest of the way for the victory.

Nitz said he kept a loose demeanor throughout the postseason and that helped him thrive in several stressful situations.

“I say have fun with it,” Nitz said of his approach this postseason. “It’s my last year, have fun. I had nothing to lose anymore. I did everything I could do.”

A four-time sectional qualifier, Nitz finally broke through to the state meet last weekend by taking third at sectionals. He overcame a semifinal loss and worked his way through the bracket, clinching the advancement spot by defeating Cadott's Logan Harel for third with a 9-5 decision after the Cadott senior beat him the previous two weekends. Nitz's journey with the sport of wrestling started 11 years ago and while there were some bumps on the path, it ultimately led to paydirt on the podium.

“I am super proud. This is the best thing ever," Nitz said of finishing fourth. "Seriously, I get to be out there with all these guys (podium finishers). Half of them could fold me over like a pancake.”

Nitz was second at regionals, starting his postseason in unique fashion with a win over Glenwood City's James Knight after Knight was called for a defensive pin. Nitz went on to fall in the regional title match and beat Knight by rule for the spot.

Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer finished in a podium position for the third straight year as he took fifth in Division 2 at 160 and Cadott's Tristan Drier earned his second Division 3 podium spot in three years by finishing fifth at 152.

Rothbauer (44-6) lost by a 4-2 sudden victory in extra time in his opening match on Saturday versus Whitewater's Carter Friend (42-6). The senior used some late heroics in the fifth-place match to earn a 6-1 decision victory against Ellsworth's Ivan Veenendall (34-15). Rothbauer was third at 152 in 2020 and fourth at 152 a season ago.

Drier (46-4) also overcame a consolation semifinal defeat, bouncing back from a 3-1 decision loss to Stratford's Elijah Lucio (37-3) to best Random Lake's Toren Bandenbush by a 5-2 decision for fifth. Drier's fifth-place finish is one spot better than the sixth he accomplished as a freshman in 2020 at 132.

Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag and Dawson Webster each finished sixth for the Hornets. Sonnentag (35-13) lost his opening match by a tight 4-3 decision against Fennimore's Tristan Steldt (16-5) and fell in the fifth-place match by a 9-3 decision versus Clear Lake's Dominic Leintz (44-4). Webster (41-10) lost a 6-2 decision against Ithaca/Weston's Jacob Manning (49-6) first before a 3-1 sudden victory defeat to Stratford's Jackson Ormond (41-10) for fifth. Ormond also defeated Webster by a sudden victory of the same score in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.