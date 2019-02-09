BLACK RIVER FALLS — Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee sophomore Blaine Brenner won a Division 2 regional championship on Saturday as the Orioles advanced five wrestlers to next week's sectionals.
Brenner (41-2) defeated Abbotsford/Colby's River Halopka by pinfall in the first period to earn the championship.
Four other Oriole wrestlers — Sasha Nitz, Ruben Sanchez, Russell Dorn and Sean Hassemer — took second place to advance.
Nitz (19-8) picked up a pinfall win over Medford's Kayden Dassow in the semifinals at 113 before falling by pin to Spencer/Columbus' Treyton Ackman. Nitz beat Dassow by rule to advance.
Sanchez (20-19) also advanced to the finals with a pin in his semifinal matchup at 120, topping Abbotsford/Colby's Jose Rodriguez in two minutes and 56 seconds before Ashton Ackman pinned Sanchez in the finals. Sanchez recovered to defeat Medford's Eli Mahner by 4-0 decision for second.
Dorn (25-10) picked up a 10-6 decision win against Abbotsford/Colby's Mason Wellman in the 138 semifinals before Medford's Andy Poetzl defeated Dorn by an 8-0 major decision. Dorn beat Wellman by rule for second.
Hassemer pinned Abbotsford/Colby's Angelo Hutman in the 285 semifinals before being pinned by Spencer/Columbus' Logan Zschernitz in the finals. Hassemer took second by winning over Hutman by rule.
Four Orioles finished in third place — Dustin Bergman, Preston Potaczek, Matt Brown and Tyler Krizan.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee took second as a team with 200 points as Medford (245) earned the regional title.
The Orioles advance to next Saturday's sectional in Neillsville.
Bloomer/Colfax's Blanchard, Harmon win titles
At Baldwin, the duo of Luke Blanchard and Mitchel Harmon each won Division 2 regional titles for the Raptors.
Blanchard took the top spot at 106 while Harmon had an unbeaten day at 138 while Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer finished second to move on to sectionals.
Blanchard (21-4) pinned Regis/Altoona's Connor Mattison in the semifinals and capped his day with an 18-4 major decision win over Ellsworth's Cale Ekholm. Harmon (28-1) pinned Prescott's Cole Dravis in 48 seconds in the semis and earned a 7-1 decision win over Ellsworth's Carter Huppert for the title.
Best (27-3) scored a technical fall win over Prescott's Grant Stanton in the 132 semis and fell to Ellsworth's Charlie Stuhl by 16-6 major decision in the finals. He recovered to pin Baldwin-Woodville's Tanner Merriman for second place.
Rothbauer (32-11) earned his way into the finals with an 8-4 decision win against Baldwin-Woodville's Dakota Gartmann. Rothbauer fell in the finals to Ellsworth's Cedric Kosnopfal by an 8-2 decision but beat Gartmann by rule to advance.
Julio Hernandez finished third at 120.
Bloomer/Colfax was fourth as a team with 125.5 points and Ellsworth won the championship with 286 points.
Bloomer/Colfax also competes at Neillsville in sectionals next Saturday.
Schultze third for Thorp at Edgar
At Edgar, Jacob Schultze finished third for the Cardinals at a Division 3 regional.
Schultze fell by pinfall to Marathon's Dane Klinger in the semifinals at 120 and fell again to Klinger by rule for second place. Ayden Webster finished fourth at 220 pounds, falling by injury forfeit in the semifinals to Athens' Connor Westfall and forfeit in the third-place match to Stratford's Cole Marten.
Thorp took seventh with 16 points as Stratford (301.5) rolled to the team title.
