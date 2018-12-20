The Chi-Hi wrestling team scored a 54-28 Big Rivers Conference dual win over Eau Claire Memorial by tallying eight pinfalls on Thursday at Chi-Hi.
Alex Slowiak (120 pounds), and Larissa Kaz (126) each got quick pinfalls. Kaz got the win in 32 seconds while Slowiak needed one minute, 29 seconds.
Also getting wins by fall were Wyatt Keyeski (132), Daniel Moucha (138), Austin Smith (160), Ross Kaz (170), Nick Mason (195) and Taylor Pahl (285). Smith took down his opponent in 1:12.
The lone other win for Chi-Hi was a forfeit.
Boys Basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 68, McDonell 57
At Osseo, the Thunder took down the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest.
McDonell (4-4, 2-2) fell behind early, trailing 36-23 at the break.
JD Bohaty knocked down five triples on his way to a team-leading 17 points. Cory Hoglund scored 14 and Charlie Bleskachek and Efe Selvitopu added eight and seven, respectively.
Caden Boettcher scored a game-high 19 while Logan Mulhern added 17 for Osseo-Fairchild (6-0, 4-0)
McDonell hosts Turtle Lake on Saturday.
Altoona 86, Stanley-Boyd 63
At Altoona, the Orioles suffered loss to the Railroaders in Western Colverbelt action.
Altoona (4-2, 3-1) jumped out to a 49-23 advantage by halftime.
LJ Schmelzer made three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 21 points for the Orioles (3-3, 2-2). Tristan Harris added 14.
Evan Moss scored 24 points for Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd returns to action next Friday, Dec. 28 when it hosts Mondovi.
Bruce 48, Cornell 29
At Cornell, the Chiefs were defeated by the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland matchup.
Ryan Larson scored nine points to lead Cornell (2-7, 1-3). Luke Thompson and Kyle Glaus each had five points.
Kevin Brockman had a game-high 20 points for Bruce (5-2, 2-0)
Cornell will host Gilmanton next Thursday.
Birchwood 89, Lake Holcombe 69
At Birchwood, the Chieftains fell in a East Lakeland matchup.
Kaden Crank had team high 22 points for Lake Holcombe (3-4, 2-2). Brock Flater scored 17 and Kaden Kinney added 12.
Flater made three buckets from distance while Crank had two.
Trent Stanley had 28 and Trey Johnson 24 for Birchwood (6-1, 2-0).
Lake Holcombe returns to the court next Thursday when it welcomes Mondovi to Holcombe for a nonconference game.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 59, Barron 30
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks ran their win streak to begin the year to eight with a Heart O'North victory over the Golden Bears.
Sierra Raine led the charge with 18 points and eight rebounds. Samantha Buchholtz scored 13 while making two the Blackhawks three 3-pointers. Isabella Jenneman led the team with 11 boards while scoring six points.
Elle Kramschuster had five assists and four steals for Bloomer.
The Blackhawks held a 38-27 advantage on rebounds for the game.
Barron (1-10, 1-5) was led by Abbey Miller who had eight points.
Bloomer (8-0, 6-0) will host nonconference opponent Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Dec. 29.
Bruce 40, Cornell 37
At Cornell, the Chiefs were edged by the Red Raiders in East Lakeland play.
Erin Crowell led the Chiefs (3-6, 2-2) with 13 points. Cheyenne Peloquin scored eight with Isabelle Clark chipping seven.
Bruce (5-4, 3-1) was led by 15 points from Brandi Gauthier.
The Chiefs have a nonconference matchup with Gilmanton next Thursday at Cornell.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 3, Tomah/Sparta 1
At Chippewa Ice Arena, Chi-Hi earned a nonconference win over Tomah/Sparta.
The Cardinals responded to an early first period goal from Tomah/Sparta (4-3-1) to score three unanswered goals.
With 1:34 to go in the first period Isaac Lindstrom evened the score with an unassisted goal.
Less then a minute later, Isaac Frenette put the Cardinals (5-3-1) up with an unassisted score.
In the second period Carsten Reeg gave Chi-Hi some cushion by getting one past the goalie with credit given Sawyer Bowe and Tyler Bohland for assistance.
The Cardinals faces off with Albert Lea (Minn.) on Wednesday at a tournament in Rochester, Minn.
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 2, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0
At Schofield, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was shut out in a nonconference game against the Storm.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-5-2) was unable to net the equalizer as Central Wisconsin led 1-0 until adding an empty net goal with 1:12 to go in the game.
Sarah Croker and Macy Stepan scored goals for the Storm (9-1).
Haley Frank secured 41 saves in the game for Chi-H/Menomonie.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie will play the Warbirds as a tournament hosted by the Fox Cities Stars in Appleton next Thursday.
