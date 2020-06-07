Salute to Seniors — Bloomer Baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Bloomer baseball team and coach AJ Gehrmann.

Seniors Ty Davis, Leif Iverson, Isaiah LaGesse, Cal Lueck, Avery Macik, Carter Rubenzer and Trent Tozer were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Davis reached the varsity team as a freshman and hit .320 a year ago while Iverson, Macik, Rubenzer and Tozer have each been on the varsity squad since their sophomore seasons. Iverson hit .417 last year and was a second team All-Heart O’North Conference contributor.

“The Bloomer baseball program is going to really miss these seven young men,” Gehrmann said. “They were great representatives of Bloomer High School and the city of Bloomer throughout their high school careers. They have made significant contributions to the baseball program over the years. Several of them were forced into action as freshman or sophomores on the varsity team going against older, more mature players. They learned on the fly and experienced the ups and downs of what it takes to compete at the varsity level with such a young roster.

“They stayed committed to the process and always had a great work effort and continued to improve. Those efforts culminated last season when they helped lead the Blackhawks to their first regional championship in ten years. It’s very disappointing that they didn’t get to write the last chapter in their HS baseball journey this season. I’m going to choose to remember all the great memories we made as a team and look forward to following the next chapter in their lives.”

Any coaches that want more information or to submit information on their team’s seniors, reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net).

